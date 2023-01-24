WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley snapped a four-game skid by beating Knox and Lowell in back-to-back outings last week.
The Kougars (5-9) used a 17-8 third quarter edge to pull away at home against Knox on Jan. 17.
KV scored 23 points in the first quarter and led 38-34 at halftime against the Redskins, who came in with a 6-5 mark.
When the third quarter ended, KV had a 55-42 lead and it managed to hold onto a double-digit lead throughout most of the fourth period.
Junior Camden Webster led KVHS with 26 points and junior Jeremiah Jones had 17 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Hayden Dase also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards and sophomore Bobby LaLonde had 11 points in his fourth varsity start of the season.
KV continued its momentum into last Saturday’s game at Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell. The Kougars led 28-25 by halftime and added to its lead in the third period to get a solid 59-50 win.
The Kougars remain in the hunt for second place in the NCC, but must beat Highland and Hobart over the next couple of weeks to stay within a game of league leader Munster.
KV hosts Highland Friday night.
The Kougars led by as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter against Lowell, which continues to struggle with a 2-12 mark.
Jones had 17 points and grabbed nine boards for KV and Webster added 12 points with six assists while playing at the point guard spot with the loss of Colton Pribyl to a leg injury.
Dase had 11 points and 10 boards and senior Dylan Holmes also had 11 points.
KV’s junior varsity squad also picked up a pair of victories last week to improve to 11-2 on the season.
At Lowell, the Kougars got a game-high 19 points from Brady Sampson in a 48-37 victory. KV has won two of three NCC games this season.
Gavin Joy added 14 points and Luke Bayci chipped in eight points.
At home against Knox last week, the Kougars rallied from a third-quarter deficit in a 43-39 victory.
Sampson had 16 points and took two charges late in the game to lead the defense. Tristan Smith added 10 points. KV outscored Knox, 19-14, in the fourth.