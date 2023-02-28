Thank you seniors

Shown with their parents are Kankakee Valley seniors (L to R) Colton Pribyl Dylan Holmes and Hayden Dase.

WHEATFIELD — Despite the outcome of the game, the three seniors on the Kankakee Valley boys’ basketball team were celebrated by the gathered crowd.

Honored for their contributions were Hayden Dase, Dylan Holmes and Colton Pribyl.

