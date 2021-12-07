WHEATFIELD – On Saturday Dec. 4, Kankakee Valley High School celebrated the 50th anniversary of boys’ basketball with a reunion and a ceremony.
The event was part of the 50th class reunion of the first graduating class after KVHS consolidated from DeMotte and
Wheatfield High Schools. At noon that day, members of the Classes of 1971 through 1978 met in the high school cafeteria for food, fun and fellowship. Tours of the high school were available so that those who have not been back could see the many changes since their time in the hallways.
The Class of ’71 graduates were the main focus of the day as they were the first graduating class of KVHS. At 4 p.m., the group met back in the cafeteria to honor the Midwest Conference and sectional champion boys’ basketball team of 1970-71. Many of the players were present, as were the family members of those who have passed away.
Also honored were the coaching staff and cheerleaders from that era.
A slide show of memories was presented by former player Larry Terborg before members of the team and most of the others attending adjourned to the auxiliary gym where the former players took turns competing in a free-throw shooting contest to determine two finalists who would compete later that evening during halftime of the varsity game with Kouts.
Between the JV and varsity games, the players, cheerleaders, coaches and representatives were all announced to the cheering crowd by organizer John Tillema. Each honoree was escorted onto the floor by a current Kougar cheerleader and presented a keepsake medallion by Mike Hanley.
Present for the ceremony were players Larry Terborg, Alan Rockwell, Andy Lawyer, Bernie Dykhuizen and Steve Sytsma; managers Daryl Bierma and Mark Boon; cheerleaders Shannon Hanley Mosier and Susie Nordstrom Norwich; and coaches Bob Lewis and Char Groet.
Current athletic director John Gray then presented replicas of the sectional trophy to Larry Terborg and Midwest Conference Trophy to Alan Rockwell, who were co-team captains 50 years ago.
The trophies had to be recreated as the originals were lost or misplaced years ago and were unable to be located. Varsity Sports was able to re-create them after a call was put out to other schools from that era to obtain pictures and measurements.
Unable to attend were players Jim Norwick, Ed Jones, John Boon, John Abbring and David Lagaveen; manager Greg Pruis; cheerleaders Margaret Jones Seymour, Donna Hoffman Miles, Ellen Duttlinger O’Brien and Lana Myers Zimmer; and coach Dale Hamacher.
Represented by others were players Jerry Banks (represented by son Ian Banks) and Howard Altman (represented by his brother George Altman); head coach Rich McEwan (represented by daughters Annie Anderson and Melissa Williamson; assistant coach Jack Helms (represented by children Aaron and Lisa Helms); and athletic director Fred Jones (represented by Mary Alice Jones).
At halftime of the varsity game, Bernie Dykhuizen won the free-throw shootout with a 5 for 5 performance.