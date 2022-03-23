WHEATFIELD — A number of Kankakee Valley boys’ basketball players earned either Northwest Crossroads Conference recognition or statewide recognition for their efforts this past season.
Seniors Luke Andree and Nick Mikash were named Honorable Mention Academic All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Assosciation (IBCA).
Coaches in the Northwest Crossroads Conference, meanwhile, named their all-conference teams last week, with three Kougars selected as first team members. They include Andree and Mikash as well as sophomore Camden Webster.
Junior Hayden Dase was selected to the all-NWC’s second team.
Webster led KVHS in scoring at 13.6 points per game. Mikash averaged 13.2 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest, while Andree averaged 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
The Kougars finished the season at 16-8, including 4-1 in the NWC. They finished second behind Munster, which went 5-0 in league play. The 16 wins is the most since the 1999 KV squad finished 19-4.
It’s the fourth most wins in the program’s history.