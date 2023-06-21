WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ basketball program held a youth basketball camp for grades 1-8 at the Kankakee Valley Middle School earlier this month.
Approximately 120 young Kougars participated in this year’s camp, which taught fundamentals through fun activities.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people that helped make the Kankakee Valley 2023 Boys’ Basketball Camp a great experience for everyone involved,” said Kougars boys’ hoops coach Bill Shepherd. “Due to these much-appreciated efforts, our camp was a huge success. Seeing approximately 120 young Kougars work hard, have fun, and learn the game of basketball was amazing.”
Kids were able to sign up for the camp after brochures were placed at DeMotte Elementary, Wheatfield Elementary, Kankakee Valley Intermediate School, Kankakee Valley Middle School and Kankakee Valley High School.
“Without this type of support, there is no way our turn-out would have been close to what it was,” Shepherd added.
Shepherd also thanked the corporation office personnel and administration for help in scheduling facilities and their behind-the-scenes work. He also appreciated the KVMS administration for hosting the camp again this year.
“Another thanks goes out to the custodial staff at the middle school for all they do to assist our program leading up to camp,” Shepherd said. “Their help is vital to make sure we have everything we need for the camp to run smoothly all week long.”
KVHS treasurer Sheila DeYoung’s work in keeping track of camp finances was also appreciated by camp organizers.
“Another person I need to thank is my junior varsity coach Brett Walther,” Shepherd said. “He does a great job running the morning camp sessions with the younger kids. His enthusiasm during camp week rubs off on everyone and brings energy to the workers and the campers. Without his help, this camp would have been impossible to run, let alone be a very successful camp for the athletes there. Coach Walther definitely helps to make the experience fun for each and every camper.”
KVHS coaches were assisted by several varsity and junior varsity basketball players who took time out of their busy summer schedules to be at the camp each day.
“Finally, I want to especially thank the parents of the campers and the campers themselves. These are truly the people that make camp ‘go’ and also make it such a special time every year,” Shepherd said. “I am aware that our coaches and players make an impression on the campers throughout the course of the week, but all of the campers also make an impression on us. Without such enthusiastic campers and dedicated parents, camp week would not be nearly as fun, beneficial or special.”