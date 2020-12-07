WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ basketball team is off to an 0-2 start with losses to Rossville (at home) and at Kouts last week.
The Kougars were scheduled to face county rival Rensselaer Central on Friday, but RCHS had too many reported positive COVID cases so KV picked up Rossville.
It was the third game of the season for the Hornets, while KVHS was playing its season opener. Rossville jumped ahead 20-5 after the first quarter and led 44-22 by halftime in collecting a 74-54 victory.
KV did pull within 12 points of the lead after a productive third quarter, outscoring Rossville, 22-12. But the Hornets (2-1) had the lead at 20 by the end of the night.
Cam Webster, a freshman guard, had 13 points and five rebounds in his varsity debut. He had three of his team’s eight 3-point baskets.
Senior Eli Carden led KVHS with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and three steals. Matt Caldwell, a senior, had three assists and junior Riley Jordan had five rebounds and three assists.
Luke Meek had a game-high 26 points for the Hornets. He hit 9 of 19 shots and teammate Jesse Cornell added 17 points.
Damon Shaw had 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting. Rossville hit 30 of 59 shots.
On Saturday, the Kougars suffered an 85-43 loss to host Kouts, ranked No. 1 in the Class A poll. It’s the fourth straight game in which the Mustangs scored at least 85 points.
Kouts (4-0) was coming off a 92-30 rout of Covenant Christian on Friday.
The Mustangs jumped ahead 21-12 against KV in the first quarter and led 42-20 by halftime. They outscored the Kougars in every quarter, including 43-23 in the second half.
Senior Cole Wireman had a game-high 35 points, hitting 16 of 23 shots from the floor, including 16 of 20 from two-point range.
He had five steals and five assists. Brother Cale added 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting with four assists.
Kouts hit 32 of 55 shots for 60 percent.
Senior Hunter Kneifel had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists and Parker Kneifel added seven boards. Cooper Schoon finished with seven rebounds.
Carden was KV’s top scorer with 19 points on 8 of 18 shooting. He added three assists and two steals. Luke Andree, a junior, added five rebounds and sophomore big man Hayden Dase had six boards.
KV’s junior varsity team, meanwhile, fell by a 55-49 score the Mustangs despite 16 points fromLogan Raymond, who was a nuisance in the passing lane with steal after steal, according to coach Brett Walther.
Jude Gott added 15 points and Jackson Lindberg had 10 points.
KV is at Morgan Township on Thursday night.