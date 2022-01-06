WHEATFIELD — Jordon VanWienen, in his first year as Kankakee Valley’s varsity baseball coach, is bringing a positiveness to the position that he hope will take the program in a new direction.
To that end, VanWienen, has his team and coaches conditioning and held a youth camp for potential future Kougar Baseball players last week.
Parent response to the camp was glowing with accolades about the coaches’ attitude and the wonderful camp experience that the 90 kids, from first- to eighth-graders, experienced.
“I was nervous at first just because it was my first camp that I ran,” said VanWienen. “I had a lot of help from parents and faculty as well as the players and other coaches. The camp went real well. I’m hoping my attitude toward the players and the program sparks a change in a positive direction for the program.”
There were 25 kids in fifth through eighth grades and 65 in the younger grades. Each participated in three days of drills, skills and most of all, fun.
The camp ran on Dec. 27, 29 and 30 and was broken down by age and ability.
For just $25, the kids received not only the instruction but also a KV Baseball shirt. Weather was not an obstacle as all sessions were inside the spacious KV gym on both levels.
Each day focused on a different aspect of the game. As an added bonus, campers were asked to bring non-perishable food items that were then donated to the local food pantries.
“I loved seeing the young kids learning as well as seeing our high school boys teaching them,” said VanWienen. “I’m very fortunate to have a really good group of young men that are hard workers and want to see this program become successful as much as myself and the entire coaching staff.”