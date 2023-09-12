WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley hosted Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart on Friday, Sept. 8 and stood tough against a bigger and stronger team, coming just short of an upset.
The final was 53-48 in favor of the Brickies, but the Kats showed they have a lot of heart and a never-say-it’s-over attitude.
A big part of the attitude is in the person of senior Lane Zander, who literally did everything he could for the team under the lights. Zander ran two run-backs on kickoffs for touchdowns, and caught two more for TDs on offense while also making seven tackles on defense — including a touchdown-stopper — and also blocked a point-after-try. Zander was seemingly everywhere.
The game started inauspiciously for KV (1-3, 0-2 in the NCC) with Hobart winning the toss and electing to receive. The Brickies (3-1, 2-0) followed that with a near run-back on the kick-off by Willy Shearer, who was finally stopped on the 2-yard-line. He ran it in on the next play and Hobart’s Zander Lankford’s PAT made it 7-0 with less that 20 seconds into the game.
Kankakee Valley, via Zander, quickly matched that as Zander zig-zagged his way through the Brickies on the ensuing kickoff to score at the 11:28 mark. Alexander Sayer’s kick tied the game at 7-all.
On Hobart’s next possession, Shearer almost broke it again but was brought down at the 50. Two quick sacks by KV’s Logan Burke and Eli Deardorff pushed the Brickies back to fourth-and-18, forcing a punt. KV was pinned deep in its own end and it quickly became fourth-and-14. The Kougars were forced to punt, giving Hobart great field position.
On the first play from scrimmage, Shearer ran it in from the 45 to score to make it 14-7 after the PAT.
Again, Zander brought the KV crowd to their feet as Hobart kicked a squib kick that spun along the sidelines. As players from both teams backed away, Zander leaped through the crowd and snatched up the ball, hurdling downfield and outrunning the stunned defenders to again score. A good PAT tied the game again at 14-14.
Hobart would score its third touchdown of the quarter with just 14 seconds after a KV fumble gave them the ball on the 31-yard-line to go up 21-14.
On the ensuing kickoff, Zander almost broke his third run-back, but a defender was able to grab his shirt as he went by.
In the second quarter, the teams traded touchdowns with Hobart’s two bracketing KV’s one. The score moved to 34-20 after the Kougar PAT was blocked and who else but Zander blocked the second Brickies try.
After the break, KV was moving the ball well after the kickoff, but a quick 97-yard pick-six added six more to Hobart’s lead, making it 40-20. At the 4:31 mark of the third, Hobart again scored but the PAT again failed and it was a seemingly insurmountable 46-20.
On KV’s next possession, KV quarterback Diego Arroyo hit Gabe Kistler with a long pass. A penalty add-on moved the ball to first-and-10 of the 22-yard-line. Arroyo hit Zander with a pass and Sayers’ PAT closed the gap to 46-27.
At 7:36 in the fourth quarter, KV scored again and suddenly it was 46-33. The PAT made ti 46-34. On the Kougars’ next possession, Arroyo handed off to Marco Castro, who would run it in from 22 yards out to inch even closer to 46-41.
Despite its best efforts, the KV defense couldn’t stop Hobart from one more score to go up 53-41.
Arroyo came out of the game with an unknown issue and KV went to a direct snap system, snapping to Castro who picked up substantial yardage. The Kougars followed that up with a snap to wide-receiver Eli Deardorff, who hit Zander with a pinpoint pass in the end zone.
Sayers’ PAT made it 53-48 but time was running out. Hobart fielded a short kick and then kneeled to run out the clock for the win.
Overall, it was an incredible show of moxie by the Kougars, who left their fans, as well as Hobart’s, impressed by their play. The game was well attended as it was both Pop Warner Night and Indiana Army National Guard Night, as well.