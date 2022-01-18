WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley put a spanking on an over-matched visiting North Newton Spartans on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in boys’ basketball action.
Despite a valiant effort on the part of the Spartans, they just didn’t have enough horses to put up much of a fight.
KV coach Billy Shepherd was able to swap players in and out and still score almost at will while ruling the offensive and defensive boards. North Newton, which graduated all of their starters last year, came into the game at 3-5, while the Kougars owned a 7-3 mark.
Despite their inexperience, Michael Levy, Kayden Rowland and Evan Gagnon put up respectable numbers. Levy dropped in 11 and the other two contributed eight apiece. The Spartans shot a paltry6 of 13 from the free throw line.
On the other hand, KV was powered by four players in double digits. Sophomore standout Camden Webster led all scorers with 21 points, including five 3-point baskets. Seniors Nick Mikash and Luke Andree put ip 16 and 10, respectively, while junior Colton Pribyl added 13.
Junior Hayden Dase bubbled just under with eight points but led with seven rebounds.
Throughout the game, the Kougars utilized an aggressive half-court trap that gave the Spartans fits and led to innumerable turnovers. KV used that aggressiveness to jump out to a 20-9 first quarter and piled on another 27 in the second to go into the break up 47-21.
After half-time, KV continued the onslaught, outscoring the Spartans 24-12 before. In the final frame, Shepherd pulled his starters but the bench still doubled their opponent’s score 8-4.
The JV Kougars got a much needed victory in the opener as they beat their counterparts, 68-36. Bryant DeBoard led all scorers with 19 points in only 3 quarters of play. Bobby LaLonde added 13 points while Gavin Joy had 12 points all in the second half. Gabe Kistler chipped in eight of his own and Colin Ruther, Eli Deardorff, Will Sampson, and Brannon Murr rounded out scoring for the Kats with 5, 4, 4, and 3 points, respectively.
at Wheatfield
North Newton 09 - 12 - 12 - 04 = 37
Kankakee Valley 20 - 27 - 24 - 08 = 79
(2's-3's-FTA-FTM-TP)
Spartans: Connor Scotella 1-0-1-0-2; Levi Church 0-0-0-0-0; Evan Gagnon 3-0-3-2-8; Andrew Colovos 1-0-2-1-3; Cole Petri 1-1-3-0-5; Kayden Roland 4-0-0-0-8; Patrick Barry 0-0-0-0-0; Michael Levy 4-0-4-3-11.
Kougars: Colton Pribyl 2-3-0-0-13; Jeb Boissy 0-0-0-0-0; Logan Raymond 1-1-0-0-5; Camden Webster 2-5-1-0-19; Jamin Sills 1-0-0-0-2; Luke Andree 4-0-2-2-10; Will Sampson 3-0-0-0-6; Eli Deardorff 0-0-0-0-0; Nick Mikash 7-0-3-2-16; Hayden Dase 2-0-4-4-8.