WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley has added another impressive win to its resume.
And the Kougars can thank reserve guard Jeb Boissy for sparking their most recent victory over Boone Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
With the score tied at 25-25 just seconds before halftime, Boissy launched a 35-foot shot at the buzzer to give KVHS (5-1) a three-point lead and much needed momentum heading into the second half.
It came after Boone rallied from a 10-point second-quarter deficit. The Wolves (3-1) pulled even again in the third quarter (32-32), but the Kougars answered with a 13-6 run to end the period and build a 45-38 lead.
KV continued to take advantage of its opportunities in the final quarter, outscoring the Wolves, 17-7, to pick up a 62-45 win over a team that is expected to battle for a Porter County Conference title later this year.
Boone has many of its key players returning from last year’s 18-7, sectional championship squad.
Senior forward Luke Andree continues to lead the Kougars, who are playing without last year’s top scorer, Nick Mikash, in scoring, totaling 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting. He was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and the Kougars were 10 of 21 from 3-point territory as a team.
Senior Will Sampson added 15 points, including 4 of 5 from the free throw stripe, and sophomore guard Cam Webster had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Junior Hayden Dase had a team-high eight rebounds and three assists and junior guard Colton Pribyl had six assists and two steals.
Hawks use strong
2nd quarter to subdue Covenant Christian
DeMOTTE — Hebron overcame a three-point first quarter deficit by scoring 27 points in the second quarter to beat host Covenant Christian of DeMotte, 71-56, on Dec. 21.
The Hawks (4-2) trailed 14-11, but went ahead 38-30 by halftime behind a second quarter surge. They led 59-41 after three periods.
Griffin Moore had 18 points, eight assists and three steals for the winners. He hit 8 of 14 shots from the floor. Teammate Reece Marrs also had 18 points, hitting 6 of 8 free throws, and added three steals. Logan Zacarias had 15 points on 7 of 7 shooting with six rebounds and Riley Blank added 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting with five steals and two assists.
The Hawks hit 29 of 46 shots from the floor for 65%.
The loss keeps Covenant winless at 0-4.
Spartans fall to 1-3,
lose to Fountain Central
MOROCCO — North Newton failed to overcome a poor start in dropping its third game in a row by a 44-36 final against visiting Fountain Central on Dec. 21.
The Spartans (1-3) trailed 32-14 at halftime and 38-18 after three periods. But they found their offense in the fourth, outscoring the Mustangs, 18-6, to stay close.
Michael Levy had 12 points to lead North Newton. He hit 6 of 11 shots from the floor and added two steals.
Kadyn Rowland had 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting and Evan Gagnon had eight points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in the loss.
The win bumps Fountain Central’s record to 7-3.