WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley manhandled the Munster Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 16 by a score of 30-14.
The Kougars did it with a combination of tenacity and toughness that rocked Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster back on its heels.
On paper, both before and after the game, it should have been a whole lot closer. The Kougars, however, took advantage of every intangible and made it pay.
To start the game, Munster deferred the kickoff and kicked away to a waiting Louden Fugett. Fugett caught the ball on the six-yard-line and hit the pile at about the 20 before
suddenly squirting free and take it the rest of the way to score with just 14 seconds elapsed. An Evan Misch gave the Kats a quick 7-0 lead.
The teams then traded a series of downs before Munster fumbled and KV’s Connor Roach recovered it. The Kougars were unable to do anything with it.
In the second quarter, the Mustangs answered back with a score of their own after AJ Prieboy took his team downfield and then scored on a 2-yard keeper. Hunter Zager’s PAT tied it up at seven.
KV was again unable to do much with its next possession but, after holding Munster to three-and-punt, Fugett again did his magic with a 59-yard punt return for another touchdown.
Misch’s kick made it 14-7 and it would stay that way until the break.
After retuning from the locker room, both teams continued to battle, but it wasn’t until 1:35 was left in the third quarter that Munster’s Prieboy again found the end zone on a quarterback keeper. Zagger’s PAT again tied the game at 14 all.
More from this section
In the fourth, It was all KV. At 9:28, Marco Castro scored from two yards out and Misch put the Kats up by seven. KV again forced a fumble with this one snared by Lane Zander but stalled on that possession and settle for a field goal by Misch to make it 24-14.
Casto’s 68-yard run gave the Kougars a 30-14 lead.
Castro had 169 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns. The Kougars (4-1, 1-0) had 182 yards of offense to 173 for the Mustangs.
Daniel Asjedam gained 130 yards on 32 carries for Munster, now 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the NCC.
At Wheatfield
Munster: 00-07-07-00=14
Kankakee Valley: 07-07-00-16=30
Mustangs: 59 Plays / 173 Total Yards (190 Rushing, 4 Passing) / 10 First Downs / 3 Turnovers (2 Fumbles, 1 Int) / 5 Penalties for 25 yards.
Kougars: 46 Plays / 182 Total Yards (175 Rushing, 7 Passing) / 8 First Downs / 1 turnover (1 Int.) / 3 Penalties for 15 yards.