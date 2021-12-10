WHEATFIELD — No Nick Mikash. No problem, says teammate Luke Andree.
Despite Mikash’s absence from the starting lineup — the 6-foot-4 senior was home due to COVID protocols — Andree and the rest of the Kougars’ roster stepped up their game in a surprisingly easy 65-50 win over visiting Morgan Township Thursday, Dec. 9.
Mikash, the team’s leading scorer a year ago, is second in scoring through two games for KVHS this year.
“We made the adjustment yesterday,” Andree said of the news that Mikash would be unable to play Thursday. He will also be absent in road games at Valparaiso and Andrean. “We were sad because we need him. But we knew we would pick him up as a team.”
A 6-2 senior forward, Andree did his part, scoring 14 first-half points to help the Kougars build a double-digit lead in the first half.
Only foul trouble kept Andree from a career high in points. All 14 of his points came in the first half after he hit 7 of 9 shots from the floor, with many of those shots coming in transition.
“He’s a really good player at transition basketball for us,” KV coach Bill Shepherd said. “Most nights, he’s one of the fastest kids on the floor. He gets a lot of fast-break layups because he out-runs people. On both ends, offense to defense, defense to offense, he’s just really fast in transition. We’ve got to look for him some nights. We don’t look for him as much as we should in transition, but tonight we were finding him and he was finishing. That’s his game.”
Andree picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter, but KV didn’t miss a beat.
After Morgan closed within a possession in the third quarter, the Kougars went on a 12-2 run to close the third period to push their lead to 49-38.
Junior Hayden Dase had five points during the run and junior Colton Pribyl knocked down a 3-point shot.
The Kougars’ scoring spurt came after a timeout by Shepherd, who had one simple message:
“Run our stuff,” he said. “Credit to Morgan for pressing us, but when we got across the half court and we don’t have a transition basket, run our stuff and just trust it. We still get in those moments where we forget. Just be confident in what we’re doing and do it.”
With the lead well in hand, KV was able to extend it in the fourth by hitting 10 of 12 free throws over the game’s final four minutes.
“Second straight game in putting free throws together,” Shepherd said. “We can’t pass up those points. When trying to hold onto a lead or extend a lead, you’ve got to make those.”
The Kougars relied on balanced scoring in Mikash’s absence. KV had four players score between 9-14 points, with Andree’s output the team high.
Sixth-man Will Sampson, a senior, got the start in place of Mikash and had 13 points, including nine in the first period.
“He’s been a great asset with his defensive plays and offensive plays,” Andree said of his teammate. “He did what he’s supposed to do and maybe even more. He’s a key player for us.”
Sophomore guard Cam Webster added 11 points and Pribyl had nine points. Webster also had four steals and four assists and Andree had three assists and three steals.
Dase had seven rebounds.
Dase had seven of his nine points in the second half when the Kougars rebooted their offense.
“When we walked into the locker room, we’re saying, ‘The game’s not over. Don’t let up,’” Andree said. “We had to stay defensive ready and offensive ready. Run the play and get open looks and don’t rush things.”
It’s KV’s first 3-0 start to the season since the 1998-99 team opened 3-0 under former coach Jack Gabor. It was the first loss in four games for the Cherokees, a veteran group that is expected to challenge for a Porter County Conference title this winter.
Senior point guard Greyson Lemmons had 14 points for Morgan and causing Nate Lemmons, a senior, also had 14 points. Senior Ian Grieger had 14 points — hitting 8 of 10 free throws — and a team-best six rebounds.
A 3-point basket by Greyson Lemmons early in the third period pulled Morgan within a possession of the lead. But the Cherokees would miss four straight shots over the rest of the quarter and finished 6 of 18 from the floor in the second half as KV pulled away.
In preparing for the game, Shepherd said he was nervous about potential match-up problems with Morgan.
“Forget being shorthanded. I just didn’t think we matched up with them very well,” he said. “We’re a little taller, longer and they’re shorter and quicker and they can all shoot it. I felt like no matter who we had, between Will, Nick, Hayden, it was going to be a tough cover for all of those guys. Credit them for covering up and doing a pretty good job of stepping in front of their guys and not giving up an outside shot at the same time.”