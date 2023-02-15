WHEATFIELD – On Friday, Feb. 10 the Kankakee Valley boys’ basketball team outdid the visiting Hebron Hawks only to fall the next night to the East Chicago Central Cardinals.
The Kats (9-12) clipped the Hawks’ wings 74-50 but were in turn clipped by the Cardinals, 83-72 on Saturday.
In Friday’s match-up, Hebron (11-9) and KV seemed to be well matched during the first quarter with the Hawks ending the frame up 13-12. After that, however, the Kougars turned it up a notch and Cam Webster started raining 3s.
In the second quarter, KV’s 21-point output led to the team entering the locker room for halftime up 33-27.
After the break, the Kougars kept up the speed and put up 20 to just 12 by the Hawks to continue to pull away. It was more of the same in the fourth, with the home team dropping in 21 to 11 to arrive at the final score.
The Kougars got 20 points out of Webster, including five treys on 10 attempts, and Jeremiah Jones showed his mettle under the basket with seven baskets, as did Hayden Dase, who tied with him. Jones would finish with 15 points and Dase 14.
Jones and Dase combined to hit 14 of 26 shots.
Jake Anderson and Bobby LaLonde both dropped in a couple of 3s that caught Hebron off-guard and ended with eight points each on the night. LaLonde added five assists and two steals, Eli Deardorff also had five assists and Webster had nine assists and four rebounds.
Dase had 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double and added two assists and two blocks. Jones had eight boards.
Hebron junior Trevor Roy led all scorers with five two-pointers and 11-for-14 shooting from the free throw line for 21 points. No one else reached double-digits for the Hawks, who were without leading scorer Landen Hale (16.9 ppg.).
Saturday, the shoe was on the other foot as KV could not contain the run and gun style of EC Central in the high scoring game although they gave it an admirable try.
Webster certainly did his part with 29 points and Dase and Dylan Holmes contributed 16 and 13, respectively.
The Cardinals (8-9) just managed to chip away enough to come up with the victory.
In the first quarter, KV came out gunning, going up 22-14. The tides quickly turned, however, as the Cards put up 24 against the 13 of the Kats in the second to send both teams in the break with EC up by 3 at 38-35.
After halftime both teams continued to flourish but Central was able to eight more to their lead spread over the final two periods to come out on top.
Webster poured in his 29 points on 7 of 18 shooting. He hit 13 of 15 free throws and added five assists and two steals. Dase knocked down 8 of 12 shots and had a game-high 17 rebounds and Holmes hit 3 of 8 3-point shots.
LaLonde had four assists.
At Wheatfield
Hebron 13 14 12. 11—50
Kankakee Valley 12 21 20. 21—74
(2’3-3’2-FTA-FTM-TP)
Hawks: Trever Roy 5-0-14-11-21; Aidan Bowgren 0-0-2-2-2; Ben Kenda 1-0-4-3-5; Peter Socci 1-1-4-3-8; Josh Kenda 3-0-2-1-7; Justin Hoffman 0-0-0-0-0; Dakota Zimmer 0-0-0-0-0; Bruce Hallberg 0-0-0-0-0; Seth Weaver 3-0-4-1-7.
Kougars: Bobby LaLonde 1-2-0-0-8; Cam Webster 1-5-4-3-20; Dylan Holmes 0-1-0-0-3; Jeremiah Jones 7-0-3-1-15; Hayden Dase 7-0-2-0-14; Eli Deardorff 1-0-0-0-2; Triston Smith 0-0-0-0-0; Jake Anderson 1-2-0-0-8; Brady Sampson 0-0-0-0-0; Gabe Kistler 1-0-0-0-2; Gavin Joy 1-0-0-0-2.
At Wheatfield
East Chicago Central 14. 24. 17. 28—83
Kankakee Valley 22. 13. 14. 23—72
(2’3-3’2-FTA-FTM-TP)
Cardinals: Individual statistics not available.
Kougars: Bobby LaLonde 0-2-0-0-6; Cam Webster 5-2-15-13-29; Dylan Holmes 2-3-0-0-15; Jeremiah Jones 1-0-2-2-4; Hayden Dase 8-0-0-0-16; Eli Deardorff 0-0-1-0-0; Jake Anderson 3-0-0-0-4.