MOROCCO — An obviously overmatched North Newton Spartans football team was spanked hard by the visiting Kankakee Valley Kougars on Friday, Nov. 8.

The scene couldn’t have been more David and Goliath with the Spartans dressing just 16 players and the Kougars with a full roster. This battle did not have that biblical ending, however, as Goliath KV swatted David away throughout the game.

