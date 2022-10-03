WHEATFIELD – Hobart hit Kankakee Valley like the proverbial ton of bricks on Friday, Sept. 30, smashing the Kougars with a 45-8 pummeling that is probably still hurting.
Hobart won the toss but deferred to KV who could not advance the ball on their first possession.
The Brickies, on the other hand, took just one play after receiving the punt to score a 76-yard running TD as Trey Gibson streaked down the sideline untouched. The PAT was good and Hobart was up 7-0.
At the 3:34 mark, Brickie quarterback Noah Erlich found the end zone on a 21-yard keeper and with the kick, Hobart was up 14-0.
Upon KV receiving after the score, Louden Fugett looked to be going to break loose before he was blindsided by a vicious hit that left him struggling to get off the field.
To everyone’s relief, he was able to come back out to play after a few minutes on the bench.
In the meantime, Hobart scored again when Erlich hit his man with a 26-yard pass as he crossed the goal line. The score and PAT found the Kougars down 21-0 after just one quarter of play.
On the Brickies’ next possession, the Kougar defense stiffened and forced Hobart to punt near its own end zone. The punt was mishandled and KV was able to down the punter in the end zone for a safety, finally putting two points on the board.
Unfortunately, those two points would be the last for Kankakee Valley until the last play of the game. In the meantime, Hobart added a 33-yard field goal before halftime.
After the break, the third quarter was another exhibition for Hobart on how to run for a touchdown as it scored three additional running touchdowns of 67, 1 and 10 yards, respectively.
On that final play of the game, KV sophomore Graylee Weaver pushed his way across the line to score the Kougars’ only touchdown of the night. The coaching staff elected to go for two, but it was unsuccessful.
KV next takes on the 3-2-1 Andrean 59ers on Friday, Oct. 7 at home.