WHEATFIELD - The Kougar Boys' Basketball team bounced back from a tough loss at Munster to Blow-out the visiting Benton Central Bison 58 - 29 with a balanced offense that found almost every players contributing to the scoring.
Junior Nick Mikash and senior Eli Carden were the only players in double digits, with 15 and 13, respectively. Cam Webster bubbled just under that mark with eight points. Seven other Kougars put up points in the effort.
It wasn't just the offense that spelled doom for BC, however. The Kougars were incredibly adept at keeping the Bisons from taking, much less making, any easy, high-percentage shots. The Bison were forced to do almost all of their scoring from long-range as they made five three's but only and equal number of two's. They were also abysmal from the foul line, making just four out of 10 free-throws.
KV, on the other hand hit four treys and 17 closer-in shots as they ruled the boards on both ends of the court. They were 12 - 19 from the charity stripe.
"We're getting better with every game," said Coach Billy Shepherd. After a tough loss to Munster last night in a game we should have won, we responded as a team. I give a lot of the credit to Eli (Carden). He settles them down and plays at a real nice pace. He's a natural leader on the court just like he was a quarterback for the football team."
He also heaped praise on Nick Mikash and Cam Webster.
"Nick works hard and gets better with every game. He knows what he needs to do and finds a way to do it," said Shepherd.
Webster, a freshman, plays above his experience.
"He obviously can shoot and he works his tail off."
In the warm-up game, the The Junior Varsity Kougars lost another close battle after competing and executing for 28 minutes. The young Kats lost on two free throws after the buzzer had sounded. Jude Gott led all scorers with 18 points and some huge rebounds. Logan Raymond was close behind with 9 points of his own and Dylan Holmes chipped in with six points while Hamstra, Pribyl, and Caden Vanderhere had 3, 2, and 1, respectively,
At Wheatfield
Benton Central: 07-06-07-09 = 29
Kankakee Valley: 18-09-13-18 = 58
(2's-3's-FTA-FTM-TP)
Bisons: Cael WIlliams 2-0-0-0-4; Connor Hall 3-0-6-1-7; Dawson Brock 0-0-0-0-0; Blake Buchanan 0-1-0-0-3; Hunter Hardebeck 0-0-0-0-0; Jesse Stout 0-1-2-1-4; Joe Widmer 0-1-0-0-3; Justice Johnson 0-0-0-0-0; Dylan Musser 0-1-4-2-5; Seth Plummer 0-0-0-0-0; Cayden Hardebeck 0-0-0-0-0; Ryan Foster 0-1-0-0-3.
Kougars: Eli Carden 4-1-3-2-13; Matt Caldwell 2-0-0-0-4; Cam Webster 1-2-0-0-8; Luke Andree 0-0-0-0-0; Nick Mikash 5-1-5-2-15; Colton Pribyl 0-0-2-2-2; Riley Jordan 0-0-4-2-2; Kent Hamstra 0-0-2-2-2; Cayden Dykhuizen 1-0-2-1-3; Will Samspon 2-0-2-0-4; Hayden Dase 2-0-2-1-5; Jude Gott 0-0-0-0-0.