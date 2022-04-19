MERRILLVILLE — After falling in back-to-back games to Highland, Kankakee Valley bounced back against the Merrillville Pirates on April 16 with a come-from-behind win, outscoring their hosts, 9-6.
The Pirates struck first, notching two runs in the first and adding another in the second before the Kougars’ bats got going. KV finally plated one in the third and exploded with four runs in the fourth to pull ahead 5-3.
In the bottom of the fourth, however, the Pirates answered back with two more to tie it up.
In the fifth inning, the Kougars added two more runs to again take the lead and added an additional run in each of the eight and ninth innings.
Merrillville was scoreless before adding a lone run in the final frame which gave the Kats the win.
Dylan Holmes was 3 for 4 at the plate, Arturo DeJesus went 2 for 3, and Caden Vanderhere had two hits with a double.
Luke Andree also had two hits and Donny Stam and Luke Richie each had a single.
Holmes also started on the mound, going 3 1/3 with three strikeouts and two walks.
Vanderhere came on in relief to get the win going 2 2/3 innings while giving up no hits and striking out three.
Andrew Parker got the save, pitching one inning while giving up just one hit and notching two strikeouts.
The win put the Kougars at 2-4 (0-2 Northwest Crossroads Conference) on the young season.
at Merrillville
(innings-runs hits errors)
Kankakee Valley 001 142 1—9 11 3
Merrillville 210 200 1—6 92