WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley put itself in position to pick up a win over visiting Michigan City in an afternoon contest at the Kougar Den Saturday, Jan. 7.

But the Kougars missed a contested shot in the paint at the buzzer to suffer a 48-47 loss to the Wolves, who improved to 9-3 on the season. KV lost its third straight game to fall to 3-8.

Trending Food Videos