WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley put itself in position to pick up a win over visiting Michigan City in an afternoon contest at the Kougar Den Saturday, Jan. 7.
But the Kougars missed a contested shot in the paint at the buzzer to suffer a 48-47 loss to the Wolves, who improved to 9-3 on the season. KV lost its third straight game to fall to 3-8.
The game was tight throughout, with the score tied at 40-40 after three quarters. KV, however, managed just seven points in the final period after scoring 19 in the third to pull even.
Michigan City also struggled from the floor, hitting two field goals in the final eight minutes in scoring eight points.
Sophomore Bobby LaLonde, who was making his second varsity start of the season, led KVHS with 11 points. Senior Hayden Dase added 10 points and junior Jeremiah Jones had nine points.
Junior guard Cam Webster, the team’s top scorer, was held to eight points.
Webster did score 17 points in his team’s 62-46 loss to Munster on Jan. 6. It was the first Northwest Conference loss of the season for the Kougars, who jumped ahead 20-19.
But the host Mustangs outscored KVHS in the final three quarters to claim victory. They currently sit atop the league standings at 1-0 and 10-2 overall.
Jones added nine points for the Kougars, who trailed just 32-28 at halftime before poor shooting doomed their chance at an upset in the second half.
KV’s junior varsity team also had a rare loss on Friday as Munster dominated the first half in a 50-33 victory. The Kougars trailed 29-16 at halftime before closing the gap in the third period.
Triston Smith led KVHS with nine points and Brady Sampson and Gavin Joy had eight apiece. Luke Bayci chipped in six points.
The Kougars bounced back a night later with a thrilling 60-55 overtime win over Michigan City at home. KV held a lead throughout most of the game after jumping ahead by a 20-14 score in the first period.
But Michigan City chipped away at the lead in the second half, forcing a tie of 50-50 at the end of regulation. KVHS outscored the visitors, 10-5, in the extra session to pick up the victory.
Sampson had 19 points for the Kougars (8-2) and Smith added 15. Joy finished with 11 points and Jaidyn Anderson had nine.