LOWELL — Superman has his Kryptonite and apparently the Kankakee Valley Kougars football team has Lowell.
Despite their 5-0 start on the season, the suddenly resurgent Kougars lost to Lowell Friday, blowing a 21-point lead to do so. The Red Devils would remain unbeaten on the season with a 28-21 comeback win in their first Northwest Crossroads Conference game of the season.
KV (5-1, 1-1 in the NCC) dominated the game early, receiving the opening kick and scoring just two plays later with two long Eli Carden passes to Markus Ritchie, culminating in a 25-yard bomb to the end zone. Ritchie added the PAT and the Kats were in business 7-0, stunning the smaller than normal Lowell crowd.
The Kougar defense was just as good, forcing the Red Devils into three-and-punt. Upon getting the ball back, KV began a s-l-o-w march down the field, notching 19 plays before Logan Parks rumbled in from two yards out to as the second quarter started to give KV its second TD.
Ritchie’s kick quickly made it 14-0.
The KV defense again shut Lowell down, but the Red Devils returned the favor, forcing the Kougars’ first punt. Lowell was called for roughing the punter, however, giving the Kougars an automatic first down.
After failing to score, KV pinned Lowell deep but were again stopped before a razzle-dazzle fake punt changed to a pass to Ritchie for a first down. With just 18.4 seconds left in the half, Carden hit, who else but Ritchie, with a 38-yard pass to go up by three touchdowns.
Mr. Do-it-All Ritchie hit the PAT and KV was up 21-0.
Lowell would bust a long run lose on the kickoff, but Ritchie made the tackle to stop the play. The Red Devils had one more shot, but Cade Capps intercepted a pass to end the half.
The Red Devils, who didn’t play last week due to positive cases of COVID, managed just 27 total yards in the first half vs. the Kougars.
After the break, it was a different story. Lowell’s fastest player, Joey Heuer, received the second-half kick and ran it back 95 yards for his team’s its first score. The PAT was good and it was 21-7 in KV’s favor.
Carden led the team downfield again, but Lowell’s Kyler Newcom intercepted a pass on the four-yard line to snuff the scoring chance.
Both teams were ineffective throughout the rest of the third quarter, but Capps did manage to block a punt. Ritchie’s only miscue of the night came shortly thereafter when he uncharacteristically missed a field goal.
In the fourth with 9:29 left in the game, Lowell uncorked a long pass for a touchdown, with quarterback Cameron Stojancevich hitting Michael Ericks from 53 yards out, and with the point-after, were suddenly within seven of the Valley.
KV was again stopped quickly on its next offensive series and Lowell needed just three plays to tie the ballgame at 21-all. Heuer, who would finish with three scores, including the kick-off return, darted into the end zone from 11 yards away with under six minutes left in the game.
The Devils stopped KV short again and took over after a nice punt by Carden. The ball was stripped on Lowell’s second play, giving the Kougars possession on the 25, but they again could not get the ball into the end zone.
KV, on its next possession, used two direct snap plays to Parks for big gains and were first-and-10 on the 15-yard line. On the next play, the ball was fumbled and Lowell was in the driver’s seat. With just over a minute left, Heuer scored on a 53-yard run, added the extra point and were ahead 28-21.
The Kats would have one more chance to tie it up and moved the ball downfield quickly, but with 3.3 seconds left in the game, Carden was intercepted and the Kougars again left the Milk Jug in Lowell where it has been since 2014.