KVHS is 4-5 on the season

HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley rallied from a 27-0 deficit with four straight scores of its own, but fell short in completing a comeback in a 40-34 loss to Northwest Crossroads Conference host Highland on Oct. 14.

The Trojans (3-6, 2-3 in the NCC) scored three times in the first quarter, including a 79-yard pass play from quarterback Blake Vanek to receiver Leonardo Luviano for a 6-0 lead.

