HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley rallied from a 27-0 deficit with four straight scores of its own, but fell short in completing a comeback in a 40-34 loss to Northwest Crossroads Conference host Highland on Oct. 14.
The Trojans (3-6, 2-3 in the NCC) scored three times in the first quarter, including a 79-yard pass play from quarterback Blake Vanek to receiver Leonardo Luviano for a 6-0 lead.
Javier Castillo returned a fumble for a score to give his team a 12-0 lead and Vanek completed a 19-yard pass to Castillo for another score to give Highland a 19-0 lead.
Vanek hit Hunter Sopkowski from 18 yards just before halftime, giving the Trojans a 27-0 advantage at intermission.
But a 20-point third quarter by the Kougars (4-5, 1-4) tightened Highland’s lead at 27-20. Running back Marco Castro had a 2-yard run for his team’s first score and Caleb Deardorff’s 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Diego Arroyo had KV within two scores at 27-13.
Castro had a 1-yard run just before the end of the third period to close the gap at 27-20 and then added a 36-yard scamper at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 27-27.
But Highland scored twice more in the fourth, including a 13-yard TD run by Luviano and a 15-yard fumble return by Jesus Alanis for a score — its second of the game — to take a 40-27 lead.
Deardorff’s 14-yard pass from Arroyo had KV within 40-34 of the lead, but the Kougars were unable to recover the onside kick.
Castro finished with 123 rushing yards on 31 carries and three TDs. Deardorff had three catches for 32 yards and two scores.
Deardorff also had seven tackles, with five solos, and Connor Roach had eight tackles with a tackle for loss. Jacob Sandlin also had seven tackles.
Vanek completed 8 of 17 passes for 165 yards and three TDs for Highland. He also gained 39 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Jason Lawrence had 47 yards on two carries.
Highland finishes fourth in the league standings at 3-3.
Andrean (6-3 overall), Hobart (6-3) and Lowell (6-3) tied for the NCC championship with identical 4-1 records. Andrean was upset for Lowell last Friday to force a three-way tie.
KV finishes fifth in the league standings and Munster (3-7, 0-5) was last.
The Kougars — who have lost four straight after a 4-1 start — return to action Friday when they open Class 4A sectional play with a road game at New Prairie (8-1). Highland is at East Chicago Central (2-7).
In other Sectional 17 matchups, Lowell will travel to Culver Military (2-7) and Gary West (7-2) plays at Hobart (6-3).
The KV-New Prairie winner will face either Lowell or Culver Military in the semifinal round on Oct. 28.
New Prairie beat Lowell in week three. The lone loss for the Cougars came in week eight when they fell to Penn.
KV’s four straight losses have come against Hobart, Lowell, Andrean and Highland.