WHEATFIELD — Kouts came within a pair of events from surprising defending champion Kankakee Valley at Tuesday’s girls’ track sectional.
But when the results were tallied — including the Kougars’ 12 second win in the night’s final event, the 4-by-400 meter relay — KVHS retained the title by the slimmest of margins, 121.5-118.5.
Morgan Township was third with 78.5 points, followed by Rensselaer Central (73) and Covenant Christian of DeMotte (61.5). North Judson, Boone Grove, South Newton, Knox, Hebron, Winamac and North Newton also competed Tuesday.
It was the 10th sectional title in 11 years for the Kougars, who competed most of the season without 2021 state qualifier Emma Bell. A sophomore, Bell won 1,600- and 3,200-meter titles in last year’s sectional, but injuries kept her to one race on Tuesday. She finished eighth in the 1,600 meters to give the Kougars what proved to be a valuable point.
The top three finishers in each event advance to the regional meet.
Kouts had a meet-best six first-place finishes to four for the Kougars, who used their depth to maintain a hold on the team lead.
Junior Emily Nannenga got the Kougars on the board early by winning the high jump in a meet-record 5 foot, 7 inches. She was followed by senior Taylor Schoonveld (5-5), who again had the most points scored for her team.
Also advancing to the regional round in the high jump are Rensselaer Central teammates Ariel Manns and Kaylee Tiede-Souza who tied for third at 4-10.
Sophomore Brooke Swart claimed the 400-meter dash title for the Kougars, winning in 1 minute, 2.73 seconds, with teammate Elise Kasper third in 1:03.20.
The 4-by-100 relay team of Kate Thomas, Swart, Carissa Seneczko and Ella Carden also placed first for KVHS. The foursome had a time of 57.52 seconds to edge Kouts (52.86) in a key head-to-head finish.
KV and Kouts slugged it out again in the 4-by-400 relay, with the Kougars’ four runners of Swart, Audri Wilson, Kasper and Schoonveld winning in 4:16.78. Kouts finished second in 4:28.39.
Schoonveld competed in four events, placing second in the 300 hurdles and high jump, first in the 4-by-400 and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles. She qualified for the state meet in both the 300 hurdles and high jump last year.
She was one of a handful of standouts at the meet. Kouts’ Ella Peterson was the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles champion and placed second in the long jump and North Judson senior Chloe Kraus won the 100- and 200-meter races.
Covenant’s Gabbi Zeilenga won the pole vault at 10 feet, the long jump at 16-5 1/4, placed second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300s behind Schoonveld.
Other events that will feature local athletes include Seneczko in the 100-meter dash (second), Addysen Standish of South Newton in the 100 hurdles (third), Rensselaer’s 4-by-100 relay team of Gracie Castle, Taylor Jordan, Grace Healey and Bethany Michal (third), Healey in the 200-meter dash (third) and long jump (third), Sophie Bakker of Covenant (second) and Emilee Wilson of KV (third) in the 800 meters, Ava Dase of KV in the shot-put (third in 32-3 1/2), and Rensselaer’s Emma Sinn in the pole vault (third at 8-6).
South Newton senior Emma Krug set a school-record in winning her first sectional shot-put title with a toss of 36-8. Her throw was nearly four feet further than Knox’s Madison Moss.