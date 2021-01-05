HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley finished 2-1 at the annual Highland Holiday Tournament, beating Griffith and Highland and suffering a loss to Munster.
The Kougars (3-6) dispatched Griffith (2-3) by a 75-37 final in game one, outscoring the Panthers, 42-18, by halftime. KV scored 15 or more points in all four quarters, using a trapping defense to frustrate the Panthers.
Junior Nick Mikash led the offense with 19 points and teammate Eli Carden added 13 points. Freshman guard Cam Webster had 11 points and senior Matt Caldwell chipped in 10.
Mikash was 9 of 11 from the floor and KVHS was 32 of 56 as a team. Carden hit 5 of 6 shots and added five rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Junior Will Sampson had five rebounds and three assists and sophomore Hayden Dase finished with seven boards.
Against Munster, the Kougars found themselves down 50-22 by halftime as the Mustangs (1-3) flirted with the century mark.
Munster outscored KV, 55-23, in the second half. The Mustangs used a stifling 2-2-1 press and 2-3 halfcourt zone to befuddle the Kougars, who got a team-high 20 points from Mikash.
Mikash was 9 of 16 from the floor and added four rebounds. Senior Riley Jordan added seven points and Carden had nine assists and two steals.
KV returned to Highland on Saturday, Jan. 2, winning third place in the eight-team tournament by beating the host Trojans, 56-36.
KV played its best game of the season on the defensive end, limiting Highland to nine total points in the second and third quarters. The Kougars led 28-14 at halftime and built a 43-19 lead by the end of three quarters.
KV led 17-10 after the first period when Carden knocked down a 3-pointer from 30 feet at the buzzer.
Mikash led the winners with 16 points and Webster had 11, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
The Kougars hit 25 of 47 shots, with Mikash going 8 of 10 from the floor. He also had 13 rebounds.
Carden had four assists and two steals, Caldwell added six assists and four rebounds and Sampson had three assists. Dase had six boards.
Will Vanator had eight points for Highland (5-4).