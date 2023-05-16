KV now 15-9

By TOM SPARKS

KVHS senior Colton Pribyl and his teammates lost three games to conference foes last week to finish 3-7 in league play.

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley has won 12 of 14 games against non-conference foes this season.

It’s been a much tougher grind against Northwest Crossroads Conference opponents.