WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley has won 12 of 14 games against non-conference foes this season.
It’s been a much tougher grind against Northwest Crossroads Conference opponents.
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley has won 12 of 14 games against non-conference foes this season.
It’s been a much tougher grind against Northwest Crossroads Conference opponents.
The Kougars capped the NCC portion of their schedule with three straight losses last week, including a home-and-away series with Hobart. KV fell 4-3 in nine innings at Hobart on May 8 before struggling to score runs in a 7-1 loss on May 9.
On May 11, KV fell 8-3 to Highland to finish with a league record of 3-7. The Kougars entered this week with a 15-9 mark overall.
Against Highland, the Trojans (14-6, 5-5) jumped on starting pitcher Caden Vanderhere in the first inning, scoring four runs on five hits. Vanderhere last just 1/3 of an inning, issuing a walk with no strikeouts.
Highland led 7-0 through three innings. The Trojans banged out 14 hits, with Jason Bogner and Tyler Stewart both going 4 for 4. Bogner had a pair of doubles and an RBI and Stewart had two doubles and two RBIs.
Evan Misch was 1 for 3 with a two-run double for KVHS and Andrew Parker drove in a run with a single.
Luke Richie, Alex Barr and Dylan Holmes added singles.
In last Tuesday’s loss to Hobart, the Brickies (12-9, 4-6) built a 6-1 lead through three innings in a 7-1 victory.
Alex Martin led Hobart with three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Aiden Leonard and Cameron Gonzalez added doubles.
Barr got the start for KV, with Holmes and Vanderhere providing relief. The trio combined to strike out five hitters.
Donny Stam, Colton Pribyl and Richie all had two hits apiece for KV, with Tyler Smolek adding an RBI single. Holmes had a double and Barr added a single.
In last Monday’s 4-3 loss in nine innings to the Brickies, KV held a 3-2 lead before Hobart tied the score with a single run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Martin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the winners and Zach Terek had two hits and two RBIs. Terek pitched eight strong innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.
Parker got the start for KV, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks. He went the first 5 1/3 innings.
KV pitchers issued 10 walks in the loss.
Pribyl had two hits and three RBIs for the Kougars and Stam and Barr had two hits each. Both laced doubles. Richie added a single.
