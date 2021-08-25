LaPORTE — The Kankakee Valley volleyball team participated in the LaPorte Invitational on Saturday, going 2-2 on the afternoon.
The Kougars opened the tournament with a 25-19, 25-18 loss to Prairie Heights despite six kills from Abby Grandchamp. Ava Koselke added a kill and three blocks, Lilly Toppen had five assists and two blocks and Morgan Smith had nine serve receptions.
Senior Alexis Broyles had a kill, a service ace and seven serve receptions.
KV lost 25-22 and 25-20 to Concord in its second match, with Broyles collecting six kills and two aces. Grandchamp had four kills and Toppen finished with five assists.
The Kougars did finish the tournament with wins over Merrillville and Washington Township. KV rallied from a game down to beat Merrillville, 23-25, 25-22 and 15-12.
Broyles had seven kills, five aces and 10 serve receptions and Grandchamp added four kills and three aces. Smith had 12 digs.
Against Washington Township, the Kougars cruised to a 24-11, 25-21 victory, getting six kills from Broyles, who added a service ace and two solo blocks. Grandchamp and Koselke had two kills apiece, Smith had nine serve receptions and Toppen and Ava Dase had four assists each.
Boys Soccer
Kougars blanked by Kouts, 1-0
KOUTS — The Kankakee Valley boys’ soccer team suffered its second straight shutout on Saturday, Aug. 21, falling 1-0 to host Kouts.
The Kougars did display strong offensive moments in the first half, according to coach Jovan Jeftich, but they couldn’t cash in on those opportunities. Kouts net minder Aaron Ketchmark was up to the east, denying KV multiple goal scoring chances.
KV senior goalkeeper Luke Andree, however, was equal to the task on his end of the field, keeping Kouts out of the net as both teams went into halftime with a scoreless tie.
KV’s best chance at a lead came with 15 minutes left in the game when Joel Gomez beat several defenders to get the ball close for a shot, but it fell short and was cleared off the goal line.
Finally, Kouts would break the deadlock with 10 minutes left to go when a shot from just inside the 18-yard box was deflected by Andree with the rebound finding Caden Spagna.
Spagna would tap the ball in from close range for the game winner.
Andree finished with six saves. The Kougars also welcomed back Brandon Ruvalcaba, who spent the summer in basic training. He became eligible to play his first game on Saturday.
The Kougars (1-2) were scheduled to face visiting Twin Lakes on Wednesday night.
Girls Golf
Kougars 2-0
in league play
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team moved to 2-0 against Northwest Crossroads Conference teams, beating Andrean, 181-229, on Aug. 17.
Sophomore Brynlee DeBoard won match medalist honors for KVHS, firing a 2-over-par 38 at Sandy Pines Golf Club. She was followed on the scorecard by Allison Rushmore’s 45 and Abby Kaluf’s 48.
Kaelyn Lukasik fired a 50 to round out the scoring.
In the junior varsity contest, Lilly Van Loon shot a season-low 47 for the Kougars.
KVHS goes
to 3-0 in NCC
GRANT PARK, Ill. — Brynlee DeBoard remained unbeaten in Northwest Crossroads Conference action after shooting a 38 in her team’s 185-206 win over Lowell.
The match was played on Friday, Aug. 20 at Grant Park, Illinois.
Allison Rushmore followed DeBoard with a 45, Lilly Van Loon shot a 46 and Abby Kaluf and Katelyn Bakker each shot a 56.