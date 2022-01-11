WHEATFIELD — On Thursday, Jan. 6, the Lady Kougars bounced back from an inglorious defeat two days prior to beat the visiting Bluejays, 54-46.
On Tuesday, they had traveled to Lake Central where they had lost 54-25.
Thursday night’s game was a battle of attrition to some extent, as Kankakee Valley had to overcome injuries and North Judson had to overcome illness in this varsity-only match-up. One of those key injuries included multi-sport standout Taylor Schoonveld, out with a leg injury.
Of the team’s 54 points, Kate Thomas and Lilly Toppen were responsible for 39 of them.
Team leader Thomas hit for a game-high 24 points while Toppen dropped in 15.
The Lady Kougars kept NJSP in check for most of the evening, allowing only Bluejay junior Olivia Burkett to reach double figures with 13.
The game was a special event for both teams as it was also a Coaches Against Cancer Fundraising event. The Kougar players and cheerleaders were pretty in pink as they showed their support for cancer survivors and raised money for the American Cancer Association.
In the Tuesday game at Lake Central, the Lady Kougars held their own through the first quarter before the Lady Indians turned up the offensive and defensive pressure to pull further and further away.
Kankakee Valley moved to 13-6 on the year, matching last season’s win total with four games remaining in the regular season. The Varsity Lady Kougars will next take several days off, before returning to action on Saturday, Jan. 15, in a Northwest Crossroads Conference match-up at Munster.
1-6-22 at Wheatfield
North Judson-San Pierre:12 – 12 – 10 – 12 = 46
Kankakee Valley: 15 – 14 – 12 – 13 = 54
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Bluejays: Kennedy Baxter 0-3-2-0-9; Olivia Burkett 4-1-7-2-13; Gabby Boyd 2-1-0-0-7; Raegan Hensley 1-0-0-0-2; Sophia Frasure 1-2-1-0-8; Morgan Hensley 1-0-6-5-7.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 0-0-0-0-0; Lilly Toppen 0-3-8-6-15; Olivia Plummer 2-0-2-2-6; Kate Thomas 6-1-14-9-24; Marissa Howard 0-0-2-1-1; Laynie Capellari 1-0-0-0-2; Faith Mauger 0-0-0-0-0; Genna Hayes 1-0-0-0-2; Juliet Starr 0-1-2-1-4.
1-4-22 at Saint John
Kankakee Valley: 6 – 5 – 7 – 7 = 25
Lake Central: 6 – 16 – 18 – 18 = 58
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 10, Lilly Toppen 2, Ava Dase 0, Olivia Plummer 0, Abby Walstra 0, Maddy Murray 0, Kate Thomas 5, Marissa Howard 0, Laynie Capellari 0, Faith Mauger 0, Genna Hayes 2, Juliet Starr 6.
Lady Indians: Wimberly 12, Milausnic 13, Weber 3, Clayton 2, Soria 5, Leonard 1, Zajeski 0, Rosa 0, Johnson 8, Bishop 10, Krygier 0, Blevins 4.