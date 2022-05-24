WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball team will enter the Class 3A sectional tournament with a losing record for the first time since 2019.
But the Kougars (7-14) will be one of the favorites to claim their own sectional this week, with John Glenn the only team with a winning record in the tournament at 13-11.
KV capped the regular season with a 9-3 loss to Morgan Township on May 21, with the Cherokees expected to challenge for a Class A sectional title with a 12-6 record.
Prior to that loss, the Kougars had one of their best outcomes of the season on May 20, beating state-ranked Pioneer by a 5-4 final in eight innings in Royal Center. The loss was the third straight for the Panthers, who still maintain a top five ranking in Class 2A with a 22-4 record.
Pioneer opened Class 2A tournament play against Rensselaer Central at North Judson on May 24.
KV pitchers Carmen Rosado and Elyse Starr combined for seven strikeouts over eight innings to keep their team on point to upset Pioneer. Rosado got the win in relief, allowing one earned run over three innings with three strikeouts. She yielded three hits.
The Kougars took a 4-2 lead into the sixth inning when the Panthers rallied for two runs to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
KV was able to push across a run In the top of the eighth and Rosado made it hold up with a scoreless bottom half.
Emily Erb was 3 for 5 at the plate for KVHS, driving in a pair of runs. She had a double as did teammate Jillian Swart. Rosado added an RBI single and Elise Kasper and Kylee Mackey had two hits apiece. Mady Peterson had an RBI single and JoJo Short was 2 for 5
Casey Webb and Crystabelle Blickenstaff had home runs for the Panthers. Kylie Farris was 3 for 5 and Hailey Cripe and Kylie Attinger added doubles.