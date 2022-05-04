RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central boys’ track team finished fourth in a highly competitive Gene Edmonds Relays event on Friday, April 29 at the Harrison Sports Complex.
The Bombers had 76 points, falling just short of three teams bunched close together at the top, including winner Hanover Central (99 points), Kankakee Valley (96) and Twin Lakes (01).
Rensselaer captured a pair of first-place finishes in the Hayden Box and Jack Jordan in pole vault (22 combined feet) and Jordan Cree and Bryan Camarena in the discus (combined 282 feet, 6 inches).
The Bombers also collected seconds in the freshmen/sophomore distance medley relay with Trey Maciejewski, Tyger Woodke, Jacob Partin and Oden Van House (8 minutes, 52 seconds); the shot-put with Cree and Camarena throwing a combined 86-2; and the 4-by-800 relay team of Tristen Wuethrich, Dalton Henry, Maciejewski and Brock Hurley in 8:52.
The varsity distance medley relay of Wuethrich, Logan Kuiper, Steven Carrera and Tom Van Hoose was third and the 4-by-400 team of Carrera, Jason Wu, Wuethrich and Henry was also third.
Hanover Central, meanwhile, snapped Kankakee Valley’s two-year hold on the relays title (Kougars won in 2019 and 2021) behind five first-place finishes to four for Twin Lakes. KV’s lone victory came in the freshmen/sophomore distance medley relay where Bobby LaLonde, Cam Anderson and Brady Sampson kept the race close before Ethan Ehrhardt secured first place just two laps into the four-lap anchor leg.
Second-place finishers for the Kougers included:
• Xavier De La Paz Marino and Thomas Ketchum in the pole vault relay (combined 21 feet).
• Jacob Sandlin and Sampson in the high jump relay.
• Jack Lamka, Caleb Deardorff, Sandlin and Adam Collard in the varsity sprint medley.
• Erhrhardt, Sandlin, Adrian Uchman and Justin Hoffman in the varsity distance medley.
• Deardorff, Collard, Lamka and Uchman in the 4-by-400 relay.
• Anderson, Brian Boon, Sampson and Uchman in the freshmen/sophomore 4-by-100 relay.
• Collard, Hoffman, Deardorff and Uchman in the 4-by-400 relay.
The boys’ track team owns a 21-1 overall record and 3-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference with one NCC meet remaining.