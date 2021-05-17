Kankakee Valley suffered a pair of setbacks on back-to-back days last week, losing 10-4 to Lafayette McCutcheon on May 13 before dropping a 4-0 decision to Washington Township on May 14.
Again McCutcheon, the Kougars (10-15) managed five hits, with Ryan Tinnel collecting a double and a triple and scoring two runs. Cayden Vanderhere was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Tyler Feddeler had a single.
Feddeler was the pitcher of record for KVHS, allowing eight hits and just four earned runs over 4 2/3 innings. Matt Caldwell pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, allowing a run on two hits.
The Mavericks (20-3), who snapped a 2-2 tie with five runs in the top of the fifth inning, had four doubles in the win, with Drew Loy going 3 for 5 with an RBI double. Bradyen Raeke was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
The Kougars were limited to just three hits in a 4-0 loss to Washington Township last Friday. Senators starter Steven Hernandez struck out five and walked three in picking up the victory.
Hernandez was also 3 for 3 at the plate and teammate Bretin Boettcher added a double. The Senators (17-6) had six hits against KV starter Andrew Parker and reliever Colton Pribyl.
Parker went five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Tinnel, Feddeler and Dylan Holmes all had singles for KVHS.