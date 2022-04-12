HIGHLAND — Host Highland took advantage of defensive miscues by Kankakee Valley to build a 4-0 lead after the first inning in a 7-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory on Monday, April 11.
The Kougars (1-2, 0-1 in the NCC) had five errors in the game and trailed 6-0 after two innings. Starter Caden Vanderhere went four innings, allowing four walks with six strikeouts and just three earned runs.
Max Shutz provided solid relief, allowing no earned runs over two innings of work. He walked nary a batter. Offensively, Richie, Dykhuizen, Stam and Shutz all had hits.
Highland owns a 2-1 mark overall and 1-0 in the NCC.
Prep Boys Golf
Kougars edge Winamac by 2 strokes
PULASKI COUNTY — Drew Andree fired a medalist score of 41 to propel Kankakee Valley’s boys’ golf team past host Winamac on Monday, April 11.
The teams squared off at Moss Creek Golf Club just outside Winamac. The Kougars (2-0) had four golfers shoot 52 or lower to finish with a score of 190. Winamac shot a 192 and Morgan Township had a 256.
Gabe Kistler had a 45 for KVHS, which counted 52s by Caleb Swallow and Aaron Rhoades. Logan Burke shot a 54 and Johnny Voris carded a 56. The Kougars return to action April 15 when they visit rival Rensselaer Central at Curtis Creek.
Prep Girls Tennis
Kougars get win in opener
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley won its season opener in girls’ tennis on Monday, April 11, beating visiting Hanover Central, 4-1.
The Lady Kougars won all three singles matches and at No. 2 doubles. Sophomore Colleen Grafton kicked off the day by dominating her No. 1 singles match by 6-1 and 6-2 scores.
No. 2 singles player Julia Dykstra had some well-placed shots in a 6-3, 6-2 victory and No. 3 player Annalise Wakefield, a junior, withstood a long third set to claim victory. She won the opening set, 6-4, dropped the second at 6-3 and won 10-6 in the third set.
The No. 2 doubles team of Maddy Stevens and Chloe Boer won the first set 6-4 and cruised to a 6-0 victory in the second set for their first win as a tandem. In No. 1 doubles, juniors Adrie Friedan and Raquel Espinosa won their first set, 6-2, but lost the next two sets by 6-4 and 11-9 finals.
In the junior varsity match, the Kougars went a perfect 5-0, with Serenity Knutson (8-1), Brooklyn Richie (8-1) and Lily Belstra (8-2) winning their singles matches and the doubles teams of Hailey Adcock and Kayla Bonicontro (8-2) and Ava Trainer and Alyssa Hehr (8-1) also winning.