WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley got four goals from sophomore Michael Hanson as the Kougars dominated county rival Rensselaer Central, 6-0, in the season-opener for both teams on Monday, Aug. 14.
Hanson had the game’s only goal in the first half when he beat a number of Bomber defenders and left-footed a shot just inside the penalty area that found the back of the net. KV had the tempo it its favor, which resulted in several corner kicks.
However, none of those set piece opportunities resulted in another goal and the Kougars held a slim 1-0 lead at the break.
KV would take advantage of its scoring opportunities in the second half, with Hanson scoring three more goals to finish with a hat trick plus one.
Sophomore Liam Ooms also scored a goal after stealing the ball from a Bomber defender and beating the keeper at the far post for his first goal.
The goal of the game came midway through the second half when Hanson beat a defender one-on-one just outside the far left side of the penalty area where he found sophomore teammate Landon Palfi at the far post. Palfi used his head directly from the cross and found the net for his first goal.
KV’s defense, meanwhile, did its part to preserve the shutout. Tyler Luttell had three saves in net for the Kougars.
Hanson finished with an assist and Anthony Ruvalcaba had two assists.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our performance tonight,” KV coach Jovan Jeftich said. “The boys did exactly what our game plan was prior to kick off. They executed in all aspects of the game and demonstrated the type of team we are capable of this season. All the hard work we put in during the off-season showed up tonight, including our fitness. For a young group, I was very pleased and cannot wait until our next match.”
KV was scheduled to play Boone Grove on Wednesday night at Fred Jones Field.
Prep Volleyball
Lady Rebels pick up first win of ’23
VEEDERSBURG — South Newton junior outside hitter Taylor Cripe had 12 of her team’s 32 kills as the Rebels picked up a road win at Fountain Central Monday, Aug. 14.
The Rebels (1-4) won by 25-12, 25-8 and 25-18 scores.
Cripe was 15 of 15 attacking and senior teammate Addysen Standish finished 12 of 14 with eight kills. Shelby Warren, a senior, had seven kills on 16 of 16 attacks and sophomore Avalin Bohlinger had five kills.
Cripe was also 12 of 12 serving with six aces and added two solo blocks. Warren finished 23 of 24 serving with seven aces and Standish was 18 of 18 with five aces.
Bohlinger had four blocks, including three solo, and Warren had seven digs to six for Standish. Lindsay Lowe, a freshman, had 13 assists on 22 of 22 sets and Standish was 26 of 27 setting with eight assists.
CROWN POINT TOURNEY: South Newton opened the season by competing against a strong field at the Crown Point Tournament on Aug. 12. The Rebels fell to Terre Haute South, Illiana Christian, Chesterton and Crown Point.
The Rebels opened the season with a 25-13, 25-21 loss to the host Bulldogs. Cripe had seven kills, four digs and three assists and Bohlinger, Warren and Standish had two kills each. Standish was 11 of 11 serving with four aces and Warren finished 12 of 12 with three aces. Standish also had six digs and Lowe was 12 of 14 setting with five assists.
South Newton next played 4A Chesterton in game two, losing 25-13 and 25-22. Warren had five kills and five digs and Cripe added four kills, two solo blocks, four assists and four digs. Bohlinger and Standish had two kills each and Standish was 7 of 8 serving with three aces. Bohlinger and Briley Isminger had two aces each. Lowe was 14 of 15 setting with five assists.
The Rebels suffered a 25-21 and 25-17 loss to Illiana Christian in their third match of the day. Cripe was 6 of 7 attacking with six kills, 7 of 7 serving with an ace and added a solo block, five digs and four assists. Warren also had six kills on 15 of 18 attacks and Standish was 14 of 18 with three kills. Cora Groover had two aces and two solo blocks, Shelby and McKenzie Warren and Standish had four digs each and Lowe was 27 of 28 setting with nine assists.
In their final match of the day, the Rebels fell 25-19 and 25-12 to a strong Terre Haute South squad. Cripe was 11 for 11 attacking with two kills and Warren added three kills. Warren also had three aces on 9 of 9 attempts and Standish had five digs. Lowe had four assists.
Cross Country
Bombers compete in Munster Hokum-Karem
MUNSTER — Rensselaer Central sent both of its cross country squads to Munster to compete in a Hokum-Karem meet against a handful of teams.
The event is a relay race with pairs of runners combining their times. The Lady Bombers’ top two runners were Hope Hurley and Audrey Korniak, who combined to finish in 42 minutes, 24 seconds.
Liberty Bate and Braeylynn Jones combined for a time of 43:52, Lilly Cook and Tessa Ventrello finished in 50:32 and Amy Hendrix and Annalise Yeager covered the course in 51:32.
Brothers Tom and Oden Van Hoose led the Bomber boys’ team, combining for a time of 32:32. Trey Maciejewski and Jack Boer finished in 34:53, Ethan Cook and Nate Marchand had a combined time of 36:35 and Reece Boring, Davin Bate and Isaac Messman combined for 40:11 in a three-person relay.
The Bombers will return to action Saturday when they compete in the North White Invitational at Monon Park.
Girls Golf
Led by Graf, Lady Bombers win dual meet
MERRILLVILLE — Senior golfer Haley Graf shot a match medalist round of 44 — including an eagle on a par-5 hole — to lead Rensselaer Central’s girls’ golf team to victory over host Merrillville on Aug. 11.
The teams competed at Scherwood Golf Club in Lake County. The Bombers shot a team round of 186, counting scores by Graf, Carly Drone (46), Jenna Minter (47) and Maggie Hooker (49).
Maggie Maienbrook shot a 54 for the kick-out score.
RCHS’s junior varsity team of freshman Aubrey Geleott (54), Payton Strange (58), Aubrey Kosta (61) and Emily Pickering (62) also competed as well as Mallory Klingler (62), Adyson Veldman (63) and Gracie Render (65).
Lady Kougars go 2-1 in 9-hole meets
Kankakee Valley split a triangular meet and opened the Northwest Crossroads Conference season with a win over Hobart to highlight last week’s play.
Senior Brynlee DeBoard shot a 36 to lead her team to a 169-239 win over NCC foe Hobart in the first 9-hole match of the season for KVHS. Lilly Van Loon shot a 41, followed by Allison Rushmore (46), Katelyn Bakker (46) and Avarie Rondeau (46).
At Sandy Pines a day later, the Kougars split a three-way meet with Valparaiso and Wheeler, scoring a 167 to fall just one shot back of Valpo (166). Wheeler finished a distant third.
DeBoard tied her 9-hole record with a 34 to claim medalist honors and Van Loon followed with a 43. Rushmore shot a 44 and Rondeau had a 46. Bakker had a kick-out score of 47.