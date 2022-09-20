NEW CARLISLE — Propelled by senior Tristen Wuethrich’s eighth-place finish in 17 minutes, 3 seconds, the Rensselaer Central boys’ cross country team took an impressive second-place finish in the Class AA race at the annual New Prairie Invitational last Saturday.
The Bombers finished in back of Illiana Christian by a single point, losing 131-132. Among the team RCHS beat were Culver Academies, Maconaquah, South Bend Saint Joseph, Northwestern, Rochester, Benton Central, Highland, Bellmont, Western, Manchester, Twin Lakes and 13 more.
Besides Wuethrich, the Bombers got top 50 finishes from Tom Van Hoose (13th in 17:28), Oden Van Hoose (31st in 18:07), Jack Boer (33rd in 18:14) and Trey Macijewski (47th in 18:46).
Cade Rivera, Ethan Cook, Reece Boring and Nolan Potts also competed.
Racing in the reserve event were Kolton Ploughe (team-best 55th place), Nate Marchand, Eric Baugh, Devin Bate and Mason Stanley.
KVHS, meanwhile, placed 25th overall in the varsity race, with the freshmen/sophomore group placing ninth among 19 complete teams.
“We ran all of our freshman and sophomore runners in their race to see how they’d fair,” explained KV coach Tim Adams. “Ironically, the older runners showed slight improvement over last year’s performance, though we got bumped up to the largest class; they held up better under this week’s training. For our ninth and tenth grade runners … it was a greater struggle.”
The varsity five consisted of junior Ethan Ehrhardt (71st out of 234 runners) and senior Luke Bristol (136th), who posted a 14-second and 10-second improvement, respectively, over last year, with 17:45 and 18:45. Xavier De La Paz Marino ran 19:57 (176), Ethan Kelly 20:10 (187), and Brock Maple 20:20 (192).
“No one ran impressively, no one stunk it up,” Adams said. “I think some changes in our training has raised our base aerobic capacity over previous years, but we are struggling right now to sustain paces that draw on our maximum consumption of oxygen, which is what a 5k demands. Clearly, we still have some work to do.”
In the second race, Matt Hoffman led the charge placing 20th out of 189 runners in 18:53; Owen Sharp followed in 19:32 (46th) narrowly missing the awards’ stand. Other runners who competed for KV included:
Luke Lukasik, 20:10 (60th);
Nikolai De La Paz Marino, 20:33 (83rd);
Demetrius De La Paz Marino, 20:57 (97th);
Brayden Hanewich, 21:56 (129th);
Thomas Ketchem, 22:02 (132nd).
In the girls’ races, the Lady Bombers finished 12th overall in the Class AA race, scoring 336 points.
Audrey Korniak was the top finisher, placing 50th overall in 22:58. Audrey Davisson was 56th in 23:16, followed by Rheannon Pinkerman (59th in 23:54), Solcy Sanchez (73rd in 24:14) and Elizabeth Knoth (98th in 25:50).
Amy Hendrix, Baylie Wuethrich and Annalise Yeager also competed.
Western won the team title with 96 points, followed by Angola and Illiana Christian. RCHS finished ahead of 11 other teams, including Twin Lakes and Griffith.
Kankakee Valley’s girls’ cross country team finished 21st among the 28 teams that participated in Class A, AA and AAA races on Saturday.
KV competed in the 3A division against many of the state’s elite teams.
Junior Emma Bell led the charge with a 70th-place finish in 21:24. She was followed on the team scorecard by Faith Terborg (94th in 22:11), Lilly Culbreth (169th in 23:49), Olivia Sheehy (222nd in 26:58) and Keely Culbreth (237th in 29:46).
Both Rensselaer Central and KV will compete in Culver Academies’ 40th annual invitational on Saturday. The field will consist of nearly 30 teams.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars, Knights play to 2-2 tie
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s Landon Palfi scored his first and second goals of the season to rally his team to a 2-2 tie with host DeMotte Christian on Monday, Sept. 19.
The Kougars fell behind 2-0 when a KV miscue allowed a Knights player to slip a shot past goalkeeper Gage Anderson. DeMotte Christian would add another goal 30 seconds before halftime when a player was fouled in the Kougars’ penalty box.
The Knights would convert the penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.
But KV coach Jovan Jeftich praised his team’s second-half performance, playing one of its best halves of the season both offensively and defensively.
“They came out with more energy, won more 50/50 challenges and used their possessions to help create goal scoring chances in the final third,” he said of his team.
Roughly 20 minutes into the half, Anthony Ruvalcaba found Palfi with a pass just inside the Knights’ penalty box and Palfi would place the ball into the lower corner to get KV on the scoreboard.
With 10 minutes remaining, Palfi would strike again. A combination play on the right side of the field by Blake Gonzalez and Levi Herz led to a cross that found Palfi at the far post. He would put a shot in from close range to tie the game at 2-2.
The Knights would have a couple of serious chances to win the game late, but Anderson made a series of saves, including kicking the ball off the Kougar goal line to keep the game tied.
“I’m proud of the way we came back into this game,” Jeftich said. “I wasn’t happy with the goal we gave up in the first half, but the way we played in that second half says a lot about the players we have on this team. We didn’t give upland made the game very interesting late when we got that second goal. We’ll plan to use the many positives from the second half in our upcoming game on Wednesday night.”
It was the second tie of the season for KVHS, which owns a 1-10-2 record. The Knights are 3-6-3 on the year.
Portage tosses 3-0 shutout at KV
WHEATFIELD — Portage scored two second-half insurance goals to beat host Kankakee Valley, 3-0, in prep boys’ soccer action on Saturday, Sept. 17.
With just two subs to work with for the game, the Kougars (1-10-1) played one of their best defensive halves of the season in the first half. The game would remain scoreless until the 15-minute mark when Portage found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, KV continued to rely on its compact defense. It would continue to work until Portage caromed a goal off a KV defender for a 2-0 lead. The Indians would tack on one more goal later in the game.
KV did have a couple of chances to score, but a corner kick that fell in front of Portage’s net and a free kick chance were denied by the Indians.
Goalkeeper Gage Anderson had eight saves for KV.
“With the number of players we had today, I’m proud of the fight we played with,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “We knew coming in this would not be an easy game and we made it hard on our opponent. Factoring the heat and limited players, we still made it a close game and we can definitely take some positives from this as we prepare for Covenant Christian on Monday night.”
Portage improves to 7-4 with the win.
KVHS picks up first win, beats Andrean
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team won its first game of the season last Wednesday, beating host Andrean, 1-0, in a thriller.
The game was decided in a shootout, with the Kougars prevailing 3-2 in penalty kicks.
In the first half, KV and Andrean would battle back and forth, with both teams getting scoring chances from corner kicks and free kicks, but none of those opportunities would find the back of the net.
KV came out the aggressor in the second half. It controlled the ball and had a number of chances at scoring the game’s first goal. Blake Gonzalez had a pair of good corner kicks that sailed in Andrean’s goalie box, but they were turned away.
Both teams would play two seven-minute sudden death periods, but neither team could find openings to score.
In the shootout, Levi Herz — the first of five kickers picked to compete in the extra period — buried a shot in the upper corner for a 1-0 KV lead. Andrean would answer, giving KV senior Nathan Duttlinger a shot at a score.
Duttlinger’s kick was deflected by Andrean’s keeper, but it still manned to trickle across the line to five KV a 2-1 lead.
KV senior goalkeeper Gage Anderson then stopped Andrean’s effort on its second kick, setting up a Chris Gomez kick that would give the Kougars a two-goal advantage.
Anderson was again up to the challenge on Andrean’s third attempt, stopping a kick try to close the gap. The 59ers did manage to score in the fourth round to pull within 3-2, but after KV missed its fifth round attempt, Andrean would also miss its final shot, putting a kick over the crossbar to give the Kougars the victory.
“I’m so happy for our team,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “Our players have been working hard for so many weeks and I’m glad they finally got to taste a victory for the first time. This season hasn’t been an easy one, but when you can grind out a win like this in the way we did it, it means a lot. We’ll enjoy this one tonight.”
Anderson had four saves in regulation to keep the Niners scoreless heading into overtime and the shootout.
Prep Volleyball
Lady Kougars take down North Newton
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley used a balanced offense to hand visiting North Newton a 3-0 loss in prep volleyball action at the Kougar Den on Monday, Sept. 19.
Abby Grandchamp had eight kills for the Kougars, who won by 25-15, 25-22 and 25-13 scores. Brooklyn Richie and Ava Koselke had six kills apiece and Faith Mauger added five.
Richie also had a team-high five service aces and five digs and Lilly Toppen, Lilly Jones and Ava Dase had two aces each. Dase had 12 assists to 10 for Toppen and Koselke and Mauger had two solo blocks each.
Grandchamp added five digs and Morgan Smith and Jones had four each.
Munster wears down KVHS in 4 games
WHEATFIELD — Munster proved to be too much for a competitive Kankakee Valley squad on prep volleyball action on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The teams were tied at 1-1 before the Mustangs took control of the final two games, winning 25-16 and 25-7.
Brooklyn Richie had two service aces for KVHS. She added eight kills, 11 digs and 22 serve receptions. Abby Grandchamp had nine kills, Ava Koselke had four solo blocks and Ava Dase had two blocks and seven assists.
Lilly Toppen had 10 assists and Morgan Smith had 19 receptions.