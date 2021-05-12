RENSSELAER — Northwest Indiana was well represented in the annual E.R. Beaver Invitational at Rensselaer’s Curtis Creek Golf Course on Saturday, May 8.
Valparaiso won the team title with a 317 and Andrean was second at 335. Highland shot a 336 for third, followed by Twin Lakes (341) and the host Bombers, whose 346 is a season best total.
Hanover Central was sixth and Kankakee Valley finished seventh with a 350. Munster, South Newton, Winamac, Wheeler and Lowell also brought teams to the annual event.
Aiden Gutierrez was match medalist, firing a 2-under-par 70. Finishing with even-par scores were Dillan Mori of Andrean, Mark Sebben of Andrean and Cody Donovan of Hanover.
Zach Geleott, a sophomore, had a career-best round of 82 for the Bombers. Senior teammate Luke Dixon shot an 84, coming within inches of recording a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 5 hole.
Junior Zach Hillan shot a 90, tying senior teammate Addison Wilmington’s on RCHS’s scorecard. Sophomore Harrison Odle had a kick-out score of 91.
For the Kougars, Drew Andree finished with an 82 and Cayden Adams shot a 90. Tyler Bakker (96) and Caleb Swallow (98) rounded out the scoring, with Gabe Kistler’s 115 the kick-out score.
South Newton got a 93 from top scorer Steven Montemayer.
Two Bombers also competed as reserves, with Ky Risner firing a 93 and Max Korniak finishing with a 99.
KVHS outlasts Andrean by 2 strokes
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s golf team improved to 2-1 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference with a 173-175 win over Andrean Monday, May 10 at Sandy Pines.
Drew Andree was the top scorer, finishing with a 38 over nine holes. Teammate Tyler Bakker shot a 42, Caden Adams had a 44 and Caleb Swallow capped the scoring with a 49.
Gabe Kistler had a kick-out score of 55.
Playing as reserves were Lahm (50), Hayden Myers (53), Aaron Rhoades (53) and Reiley Burke (62).
Andree, Adams record eagles in loss
MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley sophomore golfers Drew Andree and Caden Adams had memorable outings in their team’s 161-174 loss to Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster on Tuesday, May 4.
Andree recorded an eagle on hole No. 4 and Adams holed out from 120 yards on the very next hole. Adams had his best 9-hole round of the season, finishing with a match medalist score of 37.
Andree was a stroke back at 38 and Caleb Swallow shot a 49. Both Gabe Kistler and Tyler Bakker had 50s.
Reiley Burke (52), Lahm (56) and Jordan Rhoades (57) played as reserves.