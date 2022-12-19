OXFORD — Kankakee Valley turned in a solid defensive effort and used a strong first half to turn away host Benton Central, 44-34, on Saturday, Dec. 17.
It was the Kougars’ first win over the Bison in five seasons and KV’s 10th straight win since a loss to Valparaiso.
KV (11-2) jumped ahead 14-6 in the first quarter and led 30-17 at halftime. The Lady Bison (8-4) managed to cut the lead to 32-26 late in the third quarter, but KVHS junior Juliet Starr buried a 3-point basket from the left wing at the buzzer to put her team up 35-26 heading into the game’s final quarter.
Senior Kate Thomas led KV with 10 points and added three steals and senior Lilly Toppen and junior Olivia Plummer added eight apiece. Senior Laynie Capellari scored seven points and Starr finished with six.
Toppen also had five rebounds.
Faith Mauger and Ava Dase had strong games defensively, limiting BC’s 6-foot-1 junior Sarah Gick to a single basket.
The Kougars were 8 of 18 from the free throw line to 7 of 9 for the Bison. Rachel Tolen, who had a game-high 11 points for BC, hit 5 of 7 foul shots.
• KVHS ran its winning streak to nine games with a 53-34 romp of Morgan Township on Dec. 15.
The Kougars turned a three-point first quarter lead (14-11) into a 28-16 lead by halftime behind a strong second period in which they outscored the Cherokees, 14-5.
KV then extended its lead to as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter to cruise to its 10th win of the season. It was the third straight loss for Morgan (10-4), which snapped that skid with a win at North White Saturday.
Toppen led the Kougars with 16 points and Thomas added nine. Brooke Swart and Plummer had eight points each.
Toppen also had six rebounds and two steals and Thomas had six assists and three steals. Swart, who scored all of her points in the first half, had five steals.
Shiloh DeBoard had 16 points for the Cherokees. Teammate Victoria Detraz added 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Lady Knights crush North Newton
DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian improved to 3-0 in its first season in the Midwest Conference with a 48-11 rout of North Newton on Dec. 15.
The Knights (10-2 overall) used a stifling, trapping defense to force a handful of first-quarter turnovers that led to easy baskets in a 22-2 run.
Senior Skylar Bos had five steals and finished with a game-high 14 points and nine assists.
Sophomore Sophie Bakker added 13 points to go with four steals and five rebounds and sophomore Claire Bakker added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Knights collected 19 steals as a team. It was the third straight loss for the Spartans, who fall to 3-11 and 1-2 in the MWC.