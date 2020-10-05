WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley claimed a pair of fourth-place finishes at Saturday’s Northwest Crossroads Conference cross country meet.
The Kougar boys’ squad had 88 points to finish behind champion Munster (42), Lowell (64) and Hobart (73). Andrean and Highland placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Individually, Lucas Guerra of Highland finished first in 15 minutes, 41.72 seconds, with KV’s Justin Hoffman third overall in 16:57.88.
Ethan Ehrhardt was ninth overall in 17:32.62, Luke Bristol placed 22nd in 19:11.38, Adam Collard was 25th in 19:22.78 and Xavier DeL Le Paz Mariano was 29th in 19:42.97.
Hoffman and Ehrhardt earned all-NCC honors for their efforts.
Brock Maple (30th) and Caden Adams (32nd) also competed for coach Tim Adams’ squad.
Freshman Emma Bell continued her strong season with a second-place finish in the girls’ race to secure all-NCC recognition. She covered the course in 20:03.97 to finish behind champion Karina James of Lowell.
James, a state qualifier, won the race in 18:59.34.
Lady Kougar runners who earned honorable mention distinction were Audrey Campbell, who was 16th in 21:51.72, and Halle Frieden, who placed 19th overall in 22:16.56.
Also scoring for coach Lane Lewallen’s squad was Emilee Wilson, who placed 20th in 22:18.66 to earn honorable mention honors.
Olivia Sheehy (32nd), Taylor Anderson (36th) and Jade McDonald (39th) also competed for the Kougars.