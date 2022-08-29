WHEATFIELD – One week after being embarrassed by Rensselaer Central, Kankakee Valley returned to Fred Jones last Friday with something to prove.
The Kougars wreaked havoc early and often as they rolled over Wheeler, 37-0.
KV received the kick to start the game and quickly marched downfield before stalling on the 34-yard line and being forced to punt. Wheeler’s receiver, however, muffed the ball and the Kats recovered on the 20.
One play later and KV quarterback Diego Arroyo hit Caleb Deardorff with a 20-yard pass to score. A PAT by senior Evan Misch quickly put KV up 7-0.
Wheeler was three and punt, but again lost the ball as its punter muffed the snap, with KV taking over on the Wheeler 7-yard line. On the second play from scrimmage, Max Lustig ran it in and the Misch PAT made it 14-0 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, KV again pinned Wheeler deep in its own end of the field, and on the next snap, a fumble by the Bearcat quarterback was recovered by Lane Zander, who rumbled in from 10 yards out to score.
Misch’s PAT was again successful for a 21-0 Kougar lead.
With 1:19 left in the half, KV again took over and Misch hit a 27-yard field goal to make it 24-0. Unbelievably, the Kougars (1-1) would get the ball back once more before the half on yet another turnover, but Misch’s field goal attempt this time narrowly missed left.
After the break, Wheeler was moved backwards after receiving the kickoff and it was forced to punt from their own end zone. With KV starting from the 25, running back Marco Castro ran it to the two before scoring on the next play. Misch’s PAT was no good, again missing to the left, leaving the score at 30-0.
After the subsequent kickoff, the ball was stripped but for the first time all night, the Kougars did not capitalize on the turnover and had to punt.
As the fourth quarter began, Wheeler had the ball on their own 5-yard line and the ball was again fumbled with Logan Raymond recovering it on the six. Castro would again score two plays later on a 4-yard run. Misch hit this time and the final score of 37-0 was reached.
A running clock ensued for the remainder of the game and KV substituted every bench player possible.
Overall, the Kougars had a well-balanced attack over a hapless Bearcats team that committed four turnovers. Logan Parks led in rushing with 32 yards on 11 carries despite only playing one quarter. Castro had 12 carries for 22 yards and Max Lustig had 22 for 17 yards.
Arroyo was a perfect 4 of 4 passing for 76 yards and Andrew Parker was 3 of 3 for 50 yards. Catching those passes were Adrian Uchman – 2 for 46 yards; Eli Deardorff – 2 for 38 yards; Caleb Deardorff – 2 for 30 yards; and, Louden Fugett – 1 for 12 yards.
The Kougars had 183 total yards, including 126 through the air.
KV, now 1-1 on the season, will next hit the road with a game this Friday at South Bend Washington (1-1). Wheeler (0-2) — which managed just 12 total yards in the loss — will take on Calumet New Tech.
The KV junior varsity also made short work of their Bearcat opponents on Saturday morning, outscoring them 36-6.