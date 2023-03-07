CROWN POINT — Despite having beaten the Brickies 63-41 on Feb. 2, Kankakee Valley fell to Hobart to go one-and-done in the 4A sectionals at Crown Point on Feb. 28.
The game started with the Kougars surging, and throughout the first half, it looked like the Kougars would again triumph over Hobart. After all, KV had averaged over 56 points a game this season and Hobart 10 less at just over 46.
KV jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter. Bobby LaLonde had got things started with a quick 3-pointer after the tip and added four more points while three other players also found the basket. That trend continued through the second with the Kougars adding another 15 with 11 of those coming from Cam Webster.
Hobart showed a little more life, scoring 12, but as as the buzzer sounded halftime, the score was as anticipated with KV up by 10.
After the break, Hobart showed a ferocity that they hadn’t exhibited earlier in the game. At one point Hobart pulled within two in the third before KV again hit the gas. At the end of three, Hobart had cut that 10-point lead in half.
It was the fourth that sealed the Kats’ fate, however, as KV suddenly got pass happy. The team began playing four corners and taking long unsuccessful 3-point shots rather than the driving and dishing that had been working through most of the game.
In the meantime, Hobart gave it the gas and took advantage of every miscue to not only catch-up but blow by the Kougars to win by, surprise, surprise . . . 10 points.
Webster, a junior, was the only double-digit scorer for the Kougars, finishing with 14 points on 5 of 14 shooting. He added four assists.
Junior Jeremiah Jones had eight points on 4 of 5 shooting and senior big man Hayden Dase had seven points and seven rebounds. LaLonde had seven points and senior Colton Pribyl finished with six rebounds.
Anthony Hnilo had 15 points for the Brickies (12-12). Felix Lopez had 13 points.
The Kougars bow out at 9-15. KV went to the foul line 10 times, hitting six, while Hobart was 21 of 25 from the free throw line.
In other games, Crown Point dispatched Portage 54-45 in the Game 1 on that same night. Game 3 on the next night, Valparaiso blew away Lowell 62-26. Chesterton outlasted the host Bulldogs 59-50 in Game 4 on March 3 and Valpo did the same to Hobart 64-29 to reach the finals.
In the championship game, moved to Monday, March 6, Chesterton shut down the Vikings 66-50 to move on to the Michigan City Regional where they will face the winner of Penn versus Northridge in the Ellkhart Sectional.
Kankakee Valley 15 - 15 - 11 - 03 = 44
Hobart 08 - 12 - 16 - 19 = 55
Kougars: Bobby LaLonde 1-1-2-2-7; Colton Pribyl 1-0-2-0-2; Camden Webster 2-3-2-1-14; Jeremiah Jones 4-0-0-0-8; Hayden Dase 2-0-4-3-7; Eli Deardorff 1-0-0-0-2; Jake Anderson 0-0-0-0-0; Brady Sampson 2-0-0-0-4.
Brickies: Anthony Hnilo 4-0-9-7-15; Monzell Strayhome 1-0-4-3-7; Aidan Leonard 1-0-0-0-2; Gabriel Dickerson 2-0-4-3-7; James Hairston 1-1-0-0-5; Keith Mullins 0-2-2-2-8; Felix Lopez 2-1-6-6-13.