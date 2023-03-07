CROWN POINT — Despite having beaten the Brickies 63-41 on Feb. 2, Kankakee Valley fell to Hobart to go one-and-done in the 4A sectionals at Crown Point on Feb. 28.

The game started with the Kougars surging, and throughout the first half, it looked like the Kougars would again triumph over Hobart. After all, KV had averaged over 56 points a game this season and Hobart 10 less at just over 46.

Trending Food Videos