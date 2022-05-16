WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley had not one senior night game but two on May 13, hosting Washington Township and Kouts in a pair of games.
In game one, Washington Township (4-11) held a 4-3 lead before KV began pulling away in a 14-4 victory. The Kougars (9-14) scored three runs in the third, five in the fourth and three more in the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.
KV managed 11 hits, including three hits each by seniors Max Shultz and Cayden Dykhuizen. Shultz was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Dykhuizen was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Shultz also got the win, allowing one earned run on three hits over five innings. He walked five and struck out three.
Adding to KV’s attack were Dylan Holmes, Luke Andree, Miles Turpin, Nick Mikash and Nolan Gronkeiwicz.
The Kougars faced Kouts under the lights less than an hour later, with pitchers Caden Vanderhere and Spencer Childers holding the Mustangs (9-8-1) to a single run in the fourth inning of an 8-1 victory.
Vanderhere went 5 2/3 innings, allowing a run on one hit. He struck out 10 batters. Childers went the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing a hit.
KV broke open a close game with a four-run fourth inning, taking advantage of five Kouts errors and six walks.
Holmes, Evan Misch, Turpin and Childers had hits for KVHS.
Thursday, May 12
Lowell holds off Kougars in NCC
LOWELL — Lowell avoided a winless record in the Northwest Crossroads Conference by starting fast and hanging on in a 9-6 victory over rival Kankakee Valley on Thursday, May 12.
The Red Devils (3-15, 1-9 in the NCC) jumped ahead 6-0 after the first inning. The Kougars (9-14, 2-8 in the NCC) did close the gap at 6-3 with a three-run second inning, but couldn’t draw any closer.
Colton Pribyl, a junior, suffered the loss for KV, allowing two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Reliever Alex Barr went four innings, allowing three runs with nine strikeouts and a walk.
Offensively, Evan Misch smashed a home run and Cayden Dykhuizen and Luke Richie had doubles.
Tuesday, May 10
Hobart rallies to hand KV 8th loss
HOBART — Host Hobart rallied from a two-run deficit to score seven unanswered runs in a 7-2 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory over Kankakee Valley Tuesday, May 10.
The Kougars led 2-0 on Caden Vandehere’s two-run double in the third inning. But the Brickies answered with a three-run third and added two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away.
KV had five hits, with Vandehere going 2 for 3. Dylan Holmes, Evan Misch and Max Shultz also had hits.
Vandehere got the start, allowing three runs on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three.
Shultz went 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
—————
Final NCC Baseball Standings
1. Andrean 9-1 (lone loss to Munster)
Munster 9-1
3. Highland 5-5
4. Hobart 4-6
5. Kankakee Valley 2-8 (beat Hobart, Lowell)
6. Lowell 1-9 (lone win vs. KVHS)