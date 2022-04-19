WHEATFIELD — On an afternoon with winds whipping out of the north, the Lady Kougars hosted Rensselaer Central for their second match of the season and came away 5-0 winners despite the punishing and erratic air movement on April 12.
KV’s number one singles player, Colleen Grafton, was able to use the wind to her advantage with her ball placement and beat the Bombers’ Karina Herrera, 6-1, 6-0, finishing her match well ahead of her teammates.
Junior Julia Dykstra dominated in the wind and overpowered her opponent which lead her to not lose a single point with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at the number two singles slot over RCHS’s Baylee Neira.
Rounding out the varsity singles rotation, junior Annalise Wakefield at number three singles brought back her competitive spirit and won her sets 6-1, 6-0, defeating Cadence Manns.
In the doubles matches, top pair juniors Adrie Friedan and Raquel Espinosa adjusted their serves and through solid communication took a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Faith Kruithof and Kaylei Lank, Number two doubles players Maddy Stevens and Chloe Boer won over Sara Kaufman and Riley Wright, 6-4, 6-2.
The junior varsity played its second meet of the season and finished with a 3-1 victory. The tough winds were a great learning piece for the younger girls tonight. One singles player Serenity Knutson won 4-6 over Bella Wilson and two-singles player Brooklyn Richie won 6-4 over Gabby Cabrero-Gallegos. Top JV doubles team Hailey Adcock and Kayla Bonicontro beat Cora Peck and Bailee Radtke, 6-2, and two-doubles Ava Trainer and Alyssa Hehr won 6-2 over Michele Aquilar and Alyssa Pritchard.
The Kougars opened the season with a 4-1 victory over Hanover Central on April 11.
With a lot of returning faces, KV was eager to get its match started. With a consistent backhand, Grafton controlled the one singles match and won 6-1, 6-2. Dykstra’s well placed shots lead her to a 6-3, 6-2 victory at the two singles slot.
In a thrilling battle at No. 1 doubles that went down to an exciting super tie breaker third set, Friedan and Espinosa won their first set 6-2, but lost the second set 6-4. The pair then lost the match in the tie breaker, 11-9.
At No. 2 doubles, the of Stevens and Boer won their first set 6-4 then caught fire during their second set winning 6-0.
To finish out the varsity rotation, Wakefield at three singles gave another exciting match. Annalise won her first set 6-4, dropped the second set 3-6, then finished out strong, winning the tie breaker set 10-6.
JV was also in action tonight winning their first match of the season 5-0. It was a solid performance by all with Knutson (8-1), Richie (8-1) and Belstra (8-1) winning singles matches and the doubles teams of Adcock and Bonicontro (8-2) and Trainer and Hehr (8-1) also winning.