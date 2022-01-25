MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ swim team turned in 15 personal-best times and five season bests in placing second at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet in Munster on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The host Seahorses won the team title with 439 points, with KVHS scoring 227. Hobart, Lowell and Highland finished 3-5.
The Kougars’ best finish came in the 200-yard medley relay, with Bri Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver and Allie Rushmore placing second to Munster.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Castle, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Oliver and Rushmore was third overall and Oliver finished third in the 100 freestyle in a personal-record time. Emily Nannenga was third in diving with a PR in points.
Other top five finishers for the Kougars included Oliver, fifth in the 50 freestyle in a PR time; Rushmore, fourth in the 500 free in a PR time; the 200 free relay team of Castle, Lilly Van Loon, Santaguida and Swafford; Castle in the 100 backstroke; and Swafford in the 100 breaststroke in a PR time.
Santaguida was sixth in the 200 free in a personal best finish, Rushmore was sixth in the 50 free, Van Loon had a PR to finish sixth in the 500 free and Ava Pearson was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in a new best time.
KV’s boys’ team, meanwhile, placed fifth overall with 134 points. Munster completed a sweep of NCC titles with 377 points, followed by Lowell, Highland and Hobart.
The Kougars recorded 20 personal records, with the 200 free relay team of Garret Zimmerman, Carson Hines, Coen Murray and Thomas Ketchem pulling a PR time for fourth in the event. The 400 free relay foursome of Chase Brown, Ketchem, Brock Martin and Luke Bristol also had a RBI time to finish fourth overall.
Individually, Mason Ames was fifth in diving with a PR in points and Bristol claimed a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. His time in the breaststroke represented a personal best.
The 200 medley relay team of Martin, Bristol, Zimmerman and Brown had a PR time to finish fifth overall. Brown was also seventh in the 500 free in a new personal-best time.