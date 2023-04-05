Kougars rally for 6-5 win over South Central
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s baseball team is off to a 2-0 start after rallying for a 6-5 extra-inning victory over state-ranked South Central (Union Mills) on Monday night, April 3.
The Satellites (2-1), who are coming off a sectional championship season, trailed 2-0 through five innings before scoring five in the top of the sixth to take a 5-2 lead.
Kankakee Valley got one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 5-3 and tied the game with a two-run bottom of the seventh.
The Kougars then pushed across the game-winning run when junior Spencer Childers laid down a bunt that resulted in a throwing error by the Satellites. KV was able to score on the play.
Senior Caden Vanderhere got the start on the mound for KV, allowing no runs over five innings of work. He struck out five and walked five on an overcast day.
Senior Dylan Holmes and Childers provided mound relief and sophomore Alex Barr picked up the win, striking out three batters in his one inning of work.
Seniors Evan Misch, Luke Richie, Andrew Parker and Holmes had two hits each for the winners. Sophomore Donny Stan added a clutch RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that tied the game and forced extra innings.
Holmes and Richie had doubles, Holmes scored two runs and Vanderhere added an RBI single. Senior Colton Pribyl also plated a run with a single and Misch and Parker had RBIs. Sophomore Tyler Smolek had a hit.
KVHS beats Griffith,
11-1, in season opener
The Kougars opened the 2023 campaign on March 28 with an 11-1 romp of visiting Griffith. KV pounded out nine hits and scored eight runs in the second inning in support of starter Parker and reliever Barr, who combined on a no-hitter.
Parker struck out eight batters and walked one over three innings. Barr went two innings, striking out four and walking two.
Vanderhere was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the offensive attack. He scored two runs. Pribyl also had two hits and scored a pair of runs and Smolek, Misch and Barr had RBI doubles.
Misch and Holmes scored two runs apiece and Holmes and Childers had hits.
DMC wins thriller
to open season
DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian walked off Midwest Conference foe Faith Christian in its season opener Monday night, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pick up a 5-4 victory.
There were three lead changes and two ties before the Knights rallied for the win. They trailed 4-3 heading into their last at-bat.
DMC collected eight hits, with junior Luke Terpstra going 2 for 4 with an RBI double. Freshman Titus Terpstra also had two hits and senior Jacob Miller added an RBI double.
Freshmen Kyle Bayci and Josh Bultema had hits and junior Gabe Rottier had a hit and scored two runs.
Rottier picked up the win in relief. He allowed one run on one hit and walked a batter over a third of an inning. Faith scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh for a one-run lead.
Starter Luke Terpstra struck out 11 batters over four innings of work. He did walk six batters and allowed three runs on one hit. Junior Jayce Bultema provided 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowing no runs and no hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Prep Softball
KVHS routs Kouts in 2023 opener
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball team scored eight runs in the third inning to cruise to an 11-1 victory over visiting Kouts in a season opener for both teams last Tuesday.
Kouts held a 1-0 lead through two innings before KV’s explosion. Emily Erb, Sara Erb, Aubrey Hanger, Danielle Gidley and Kyli Page had multiple hits for the Kougars and Emily Erb smashed a three-run home run in the fourth inning.
Winning pitcher Elyse Starr went four strong innings, allowing a hit with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Mustang junior Natalie Kozub had the lone hit, a double. She scored Kouts’ lone run in the second inning.
Lady Kougars drop NCC opener vs. Lowell
WHEATFIELD — In both team’s Northwest Crossroads Conference opener on Monday, April 4, Lowell outlasted host Kankakee Valley by a 2-0 final to get an early jump on the season.
The Red Devils (1-1, 1-0 in the NCC) outhit the host Kougars, 4-3, with freshman Chloe Cora lacing a double for the game’s only extra-base hit. Sophomore Olivia Fuentes was 1 for 3 and scored a run for Lowell.
Sara Erb, Danielle Gidley and Jillian Swart had hits for KV, which falls to 1-1 overall.
The Kougars will look to pick up their first conference victory on Thursday at Hobart.