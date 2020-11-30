KNOX — Knox’s girls’ basketball team is a win or two away from earning votes in the Class 3A top 10 poll.
On Saturday, the unranked Redskins remained unbeaten with a dominating 64-41 home win over Kankakee Valley. Knox improves to 6-0, with KV at 1-1.
It’s the first signature win of the season for Knox, which also counts wins over Hebron, John Glenn, Rensselaer Central, LaCrosse and Pioneer.
The Kougars were coming off an impressive win over Marquette Catholic last week and trailed just 26-22 at halftime at Knox. But the Redskins, behind seniors Preston Minix and Remi Jordan, shot out to a double-digit lead in the third quarter (48-29) and were never threatened again.
Minix and Jordan had 17 points each, while teammate Felicity Olejniczak added 11 points.
Sophomore Lilly Toppen had a team-high 10 points for KVHS, hitting 3 of 5 3-point shots. She added four rebounds and two assists.
Freshman Genna Hayes, a 6-foot-1 center, had seven points and seven rebounds, junior Taylor Schoonveld added six points and three steals, sophomore Kate Thomas had three steals and senior Courtney Fox had six points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Kougars hit 8 of 17 3-point shots, but were just 7 of 23 from 2-point range.