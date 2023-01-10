DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Christian Knights outshone the visiting Tri-County Cavaliers on Friday, Jan. 6 by a score of 58-43.
It was the first ever Midwest Conference victory for the Knights, who joined the MWC this season.
Much of the game featured a duel between each teams’ big men with TC’s Nate Corbin and DMC’s Jacob Miller meeting each other’s effort on both ends of the court.
Miller would finish with 20 points and Corbin, 19, in the duel. Both teams also had double digit efforts from two other players. The Knights’ Luke Terpstra and Jayce Bultema each hit for 13, while Cavaliers Eric Zarse and Koby Bahler had 10 apiece.
What made the difference was the output of the other players as Jacob Dyke and Gabe Rottier combine for 12 more points for the Knights while the only other points netted by the Cavaliers was a lone basket put in by Connor Ross.
The game started with the Knights jumping out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter, but TC came back with a vengeance in the second, tying it up with 3:30 left in the first half.
The Cavaliers’ Zarse nailed a long trey as time wound down, but Rottier quickly matched it and the teams headed to their locker rooms tied at 28.
After the break, however, it was all DeMotte Christian as they put up 15 while holding the Cavaliers at just four. The Knights took turns driving the basket and either sinking the layup or drawing the foul.
The final frame featured a more even output, but the Cavaliers could never get any closer.
at DeMotte
Tri-County 10 - 18 - 04 - 11 = 43
DeMotte Christian 17 - 11 - 15 - 15 = 58
Cavaliers: Eric Zarse 2-2-2-0-10; Riley Hughes 0-0-0-0-0; Koby Bahler 3-0-7-4-10; Conner Ross 1-0-0-0-2; Nate Corbin 5-1-10-6-19; Grayson Schneider 0-0-0-0-0; Sam Bunjan 0-0-0-0-0; Ian Brooks 0-0-0-0-0; JP Schemerhorn 0-0-0-0-0.
Knights: Jacob Dyke 1-1-0-0-5; Gabe Rottier 1-1-4-2-7; Luke Terpstra 4-0-5-5-13; Jayce Bultema 4-0-7-5-13; Jacob Miller 7-0-7-6-20; Tony Bos 0-0-0-0-0; Arthur Walstra 0-0-0-0-0.