DeMOTTE — On, Saturday, Jan 15, the Covenant Christian Knights survived an improbable comeback attempt by the visiting Wheeler Bearcats to secure their second win of the season by a score of 58-54.
The Knights, powered by a newly-confident sophomore Luke Terpstra and always steady junior Jacob Miller, had jumped out to a substantial lead. CCHS (2-7) had a 47-28 lead through three quarters before the Bearcats kicked it into gear in the fourth, outscoring their hosts 24-5 to force an overtime.
The Knights more than doubled the score of Wheeler in the first quarter, surging out to a 17-8 lead with eight points by Terpstra and five from Miller plus a trey from Arthur Walstra.
The margin widened in the second as CC dropped in 16 more while holding Wheeler (2-10) to 10 to go into halftime up 33-18.
After the break, the Bearcats again netted 10, but the home team still managed to add 14 and increase their lead.
The fourth quarter was something else, however, as Wheeler, more specifically Nehemiah Parrish and Mason Leckrone, kicked it into another gear. The Knights were held to just a lone field goal and four free throws with three made. The bearcats, on the other hand, had nine baskets and two 3-pointers to drop in 24 points.
Wheeler was down 52-49 with 29 seconds left and neither team could score until, with 1.7 seconds left, Leckrone hit a jumper from the corner to tie the game and force overtime.
In that extra frame, the Knights held Parrish to a lone basket while Terpstra added a field goal, Miller hit 3 of 4 free throws and Royal Novak went 1 for 2 from the charity stripe to pull off the victory.
Covenant was 22 of 29 at the free throw line while Wheeler was 0 for 5 attempts.
Throughout the game, Miller, at 6’4”, battled a powerful 6’7” Drake Simatovich for every rebound.
At DeMotte
Wheeler: 08 – 10 – 10 – 24 – 02 = 54
Covenant Christian: 17 – 16 – 14 – 05 – 06 = 58
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Bearcats: Brady Rife: 0-0-0-0-0; Austin Goodrich 2-0-0-0-4; Nicolas Aldaba 1-0-0-0-2; River Halsey 2-0-0-0-4; Nehemiah Parish 6-0-1-0-12; Jalen Lewis 2-0-1-0-4; Marcos Silva 4-0-0-0-8; Mason Leckrone1-2-0-0-8; Drake Simatovich 6-0-3-0-12.
Knights: Gabe Rottier 1-0-0-0-2; Royal Novak 0-0-6-4-4; Jacob Dyke 0-0-0-0-0; Josh de Jong 1-1-0-0-5; Luke Terpstra 6-1-11-8-23; Arthur Walstra 0-1-0-0-3; Jacob Miller 5-1-8-7-20; Peyton Fase 0-0-4-3-3; Nick Birkett 0-0-0-0-0.