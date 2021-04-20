DeMOTTE – Covenant Christian’s baseball team took a step in the right direction with a big win over the visiting Faith Christian by a margin of 12-4 last week.
CCHS (2-4) used a big second inning, and in fact, led from the bottom of the first frame.
Faith opened the game scoring one run early but the Knights quickly answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first. In the second frame, after holding Faith scoreless, the Knights amassed six more and the rout was on.
Faith Christian would score three more with one run coming in the top of the third and two more in the fifth, but CCHS added four more while holding their opponents scoreless in the remaining innings.
Junior Todd Klomp went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and a double. Freshman Jayce Bultema was 2 for 3. Hits were also recorded by Luke Terpstra, Gabe Rottier, Joseph Patton and Rhett Laud.
Starting pitcher Bultema went 5 2/3 innings on the mound. He gave up eight hits and four runs but yielded no walks and struck out seven. In relief, Rottier finished the game by allowing just one hit while amassing three strikeouts.