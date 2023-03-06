VALPARAISO — The DeMotte Christian Knights nearly knocked off the tournament favorites when they took on the host Morgan Township Cherokees early Saturday afternoon in the 1A Sectional.
In a game played over 12 hours after it was scheduled — postponed due to the storm on Friday night — the final tally was Cherokees 70, DMC 66.
The Knights had benefitted from a bye while Morgan Township had faced Tri-Township on Tuesday, beating them handily 54-15. The other game that opening evening featured Kouts versus Washington Township, with the Mustangs outscoring the Senators, 60-47.
The first game on Saturday morning pitted Kouts against the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology. The Mustangs made short work of the Hawks, winning 84-58.
In the Knights’ game. DMC won the tip and quickly buried a two before Morgan went on a four-basket run. The score stayed close with both teams trading shots and playing tough defense.
After one quarter of this, the Cherokees were up 18-14.
In the second frame, the Cherokees, led by junior Jack Wheeler, turned up the heat, outscoring the Knights 20-12 to go up 38-26 at halftime.
After the break, the Knights turned their game up a notch with senior Jacob Miller and junior Luke Terpstra burying long shots. DMC held the Cherokees to just nine points while scoring 17. Three times, they pulled within five points before getting the just four down as the third quarter ended.
In the fourth, both teams opened it up wide, scoring 23 each. The Knights managed to tie it up with 4:34 left in the game before Morgan pulled back ahead by seven. DMC got within three points one more time but were then forced to foul and the Cherokees took advantage of every free throw, ending the game up by the same margin of four points that had been there after three quarters.
Morgan Township then faced Kouts in a quick turnaround that evening at 7 p.m., but the tired Cherokees couldn’t hold the pace with the Mustangs, falling 60-52. Kouts moves on to the Triton Regional where they will face Bethany Christian.
DeMotte Christian 14 - 12 - 17 - 23 = 66
Morgan Township 18 - 20 - 09 - 23 = 70
Knights: Jacob Dyke 0-0-0-0-0; Luke Terpstra 3-2-6-3-15; Gabe Rottier 2-0-2-1-5; Jayce Bultema 2-0-3-1-5; Jacob Miller 7-2-9-9-29; Davis Peterson 0-1-0-0-3; Tony Bos 0-3-0-0-9.
Cherokees: Jaiden Spratley 3-1-4-3-12; Bryant DeBoard 4-0-0-0-8; Jack Wheeler 9-1-0-0-21; Jett Gheaja 0-0-0-0-0; Bryant Ricke 2-0-0-0-4; Jacob Kolan 1-0-0-0-2; Keagen Holder 7-0-8-5-19; Hayden Grieger 2-0-0-0-4.