VALPARAISO — The Knights’ boys’ and girls ‘track teams both competed in the Bearcat Invitationals on Saturday, April 16 and acquitted themselves well, both as individuals and as teams.
The CC girls took on teams from Wheeler, Andrean, Gary West Side, New Prairie, Morgan, Hammond Morton, Calumet, Hanover Central and Bowman Academy and came away with a fifth-place finish.
The top placing athlete for the Lady Knights was Gabbi Zeilenga with 32 total points, including a first in the 300-meter hurdles, second in the high jump, third in the 100 hurdles and third in the long jump. Sophie Bakker placed second in the 800 meters with a new personal record of 2 minutes, 31.68 seconds and Hannah Frump ran a really good 800, placing fourth in a time of 2:39.85.
Abbey Talarek set a new personal record of her own in the 3,200 run, placing fifth with a time of 13:33.84. Tara Kingma competed in the shot put and discus where she set a new personal record.
The ladies’ 4-by-800 team of Sophie Bakker, Claire Bakker, Hannah Frump and Talarek competed nicely, finishing in third place in a time of 10:52.27. The 4-by-400 team of Sophie Bakker, Anni Beile, Claire Bakker and Hannah Frump finished the day placing sixth in a time of 4:49.28.
For the boys, the Knights’ track and field team took on host Wheeler, Andrean, Gary West Side, New Prairie, Morgan, Hammond Morton, Calumet, Hanover Central and Bowman Academy.
The leading scorers for the Knights were Jonah Ingram with 18.5 points, Nathan Bennett with 8, Hunter Drain with 4 and Devin Hoffman with 2.5. Ingram continued his winning ways by breaking his own school record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.88. He also competed in the long jump, placing second with a jump of 19 feet, 8 inches.
Nathan Bennett ran a terrific 400 meter placing second in 54.89, only .02 from first place. Senior Devin Hoffman set a personal record in the 800 meters, running 2:22.69 and placed seventh in a very competitive field of runners. Freshman Hunter Drain also set a new personal record in both the 1,600 of 5:05.78 and the 3,200 of 11:05.86, placing seventh in both events.
Also competing in the meet were Peyton Fase in the 100, 200, high jump and Royal Novak in the 100, 400, 4-by-100 relay and Matt Roodzant in the shot put and discus. The 4-by-400 team of Ingram, Novak, Drain and Roodzant finished the scoring for the Knights, placing seventh in 4:11.68.