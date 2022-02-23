DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian put together two solid first-half performances against Frontier and Boone Grove with mixed results this week.
The Knights (6-14) sprinted to a 36-17 lead in picking up a 42-33 win over Frontier on Feb. 19. However, despite holding a 26-25 lead against 15-7 Boone Grove on Feb. 22, the Knights were unable to hold on in a 57-44 loss.
Against Frontier, the Knights held a 36-17 lead through three quarters before Frontier’s offense caught fire with a 16-point fourth-quarter run.
Luke Terpstra led the winners with 17 points, hitting 7 of 11 shots from the floor. He had a pair of 3-point baskets and added five steals and two assists.
Joshua DeJong and Jacob Miller added seven points each and Miller had a team-high 10 rebounds. Royal Novak had five assists and three steals.
The Falcons fall to 5-17 on the season.
On Feb. 22, the Knights held a one-point lead at halftime against Boone Grove, but were outscored, 32-18, in the second half.
The Knights hit just 34 percent of their shots to 51 for the Wolves, who were led by senior Trey Steinhilber with 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting. He was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and added seven steals and four assists.
Teammate Mason Bills had 14 points and Drew Murray had 10 rebounds for Boone.
Miller had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Covenant, with DeJong adding seven points, three assists and five rebounds.
Novak had three steals and two assists.