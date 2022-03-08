KOUTS — The Covenant Christian Knights came close to moving on in sectional play on Wednesday, March 2, but instead were one-and-done at the hands of Washington Township.
CCHS (6-16) ended up on the downside of a 51-49 loss to the Senators (5-17) despite the heroics of junior Jacob Miller, who was responsible for over half of his team’s points.
Miller definitely gave it his all, hitting 10 of 14 field goals and going 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for a game-high 25 points. He added 13 rebounds and four assists.
Fellow junior Joshua DeJong bubbled just under double digits with nine points and both Peyton Fase and Luke Terpstra each had five.
Royal Novak and Nick Birkett added three and two, respectively. Novak added six assists and four steals and Arthur Walstra, a junior, had five boards.
It was the final appearance in a Knights uniform for Fase, Birkett and Novak.
The game started slow for both teams. Washington Township won the tip but quickly turned the ball over. Miller then drove the lane and hit the first of two free throws on the ensuing foul.
By halfway through the first quarter, neither team had hit a field goal. By the end of the frame, the Knights were ahead 12-8 in a very even game.
In the second quarter, the Senators picked it up a bit and outscored CCHS, 15-10, to pull ahead by one before the break.
After halftime, the teams again matched shots with the Knights briefly taking the lead for the first time since the first quarter. But Washington Township quickly took it back.
The Knights made a run at the win in the last quarter, mostly on the strength of insanely long passes to an open man at the opposite end of the court.
The Senators also tried their share on deep heaves. There were more long passes than the average Northwest Indiana football game.
CC pulled within one point with 3.6 seconds left and were forced to foul. The Senators converted 1 of 2 free throws for the two-point cushion. Time elapsed without the Knights getting off another shot.
Four players scored in double figures for the Senators, with junior Nicholas Sears scoring a team-high 12 points.
In other games, 21st Century Charter demolished Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, 97-39, in the game just prior to the CCHS-Washington Township matchup. The previous night Kouts had triumphed over Morgan Township, 59-52.
In the semi-finals, Marquette Catholic beat Kouts, 63-53, to reach the finals and 21st Century stomped Washington Township, 68-22, to do the same. They would then meet in the finals with 21st Century winning 67-56 to earn the right to face North White in the Triton Regional on Saturday.