DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian High School celebrated their three boys’ basketball seniors at their last home game of the season, held Thursday, Feb. 24.
Before the varsity game tip-off, the three seniors — Nick Birkett, Peyton Fase and Royal Novak — were presented to the gathered crowd and their sports accomplishments feted.
Nick Birkett is the son of Tim and Lisa Birkett and has two brothers, Caleb and Jack. Birketthas
played basketball all four years at CCHS. He plans to go to work after high school with the goal of
operating heavy machinery.
Peyton Fase is the son of Jeff and Rachel Fase. He has two siblings, Kayla and Colton, and has played both basketball and soccer for the Knights for all four years. Fase also plans on going directly to works in the trades upon graduation.
Royal Novak, son of Michael and Theresa Novak, has three siblings, Evalyn, Carston and Marek. He has played both basketball and soccer for all four years of high school and plans on participating in Track and Field this spring for the first time. Novak also plans on joining the workforce right away after graduation.