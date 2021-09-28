DeMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Knights’ boys soccer team won by one against a very determined Washington Township team in a home match-up on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The 2-1 win comes after the Knights’ loss to Kankakee Valley earlier in the week and moves them to 6-6-1 on the season.
As time wound down in the first half after nearly 40 minutes of back and forth, Royal Novak, on an assist from Davis Peterson, found the net with a kick from inside the 18 to send the teams into the break.
As the second half began, the Senators had several shots on goal before answering back on a rebound by Marek Robinson to tie it up.
The game would remain knotted throughout most of the second half before Coach Andrew Dunham made a few changes and the winner came off the unlikely foot of senior speedster Francisco Marquez, who can normally be found at midfield.
Marquez attacked on breakaways three different times but twice WT senior keeper Evan Schott came out of net, bravely sliding under Marquez to secure the ball.
The third time was a charm for Marquez, however.
Schott had 12 saves for the Senators and Knights’ junior Josh DeLong grabbed 15 in a complete game in goal.
Marek Robinson had the lone goal for the Senators, who fall to 4-7.